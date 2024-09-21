Back

Man, 29, killed in fatal accident at Woodlands junction, driver, 33, arrested for careless driving

Investigations are ongoing.

Khine Zin Htet | September 21, 2024, 02:34 PM

A 29-year-old man died after a traffic accident at Woodlands on Sep. 21 at around 1:55 am.

A 33-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said in response to Mothership's queries.

Victim was car passenger

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with the media that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7 at about 1.55am.

The 29-year-old man was a car passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Two other people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, SCDF added.

Aftermath

A video posted on the Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com showed a white car with significant damage to its rear.

The video also showed a blue police tent, an ambulance and a police motorcycle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos from Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook

