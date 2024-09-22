Back

Man, 25, dies after brawl near coffee shop along Verdun Road in wee hours of Sep. 22

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital unconscious.

Ruth Chai | September 22, 2024, 04:49 PM

An early-morning brawl near Kim San Leng Eating House along Verdun Road resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

The Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received calls for assistance at Verdun Road at 4:05am on Sep. 22.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital unconscious.

The 25-year-old subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Large police cordon set up

The Straits Times reported that a large police cordon had been set up from Novotel Singapore hotel at Kitchener Road to the perimeter of Mustafa Centre and Sam Leong Road.

Bloodstains were splattered on the pavement outside Novotel Singapore hotel.

Evidence cards were placed by slippers strewn aside at Kim San Leng Eating House and the back alley of Sam Leong Street Chicken Rice restaurant.

Both restaurants were closed, with at least 10 police officers gathered outside Kim San Leng Eating House at around 10 am.

