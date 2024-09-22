Back

Man tries to 'chope' parking spot for Mercedes at Potong Pasir, apparently says it's 'private property'

He apparently said "he could do anything he wanted".

Khine Zin Htet | September 22, 2024, 10:43 AM

A man was caught on dashcam "chope-ing" a parking lot for a Mercedes and refusing to give way to a car that first arrived at the spot in Potong Pasir.

The encounter was later posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, where the uploader shared more about the interaction.

Used body to 'chope' parking lot

In the video, a man in a white shirt is seen talking on the phone as he stands in an empty parking lot.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

When the dashcam car approached, the man made some gestures, possibly to indicate he was reserving the spot for a car.

The dashcam car driver said he had thought the man was helping the Porsche behind to park and understood that the Porsche had arrived first.

However, a black Mercedes arrived, and it was apparent that the man was "chope-ing" the lot for the Mercedes as it drove into the lot.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

The dashcam driver claimed that when he confronted the man about it, he responded that the Mercedes had gone "many rounds" along Tai Thong Crescent and that the lot was "private property".

The dashcam driver also claimed that the man said "he could do anything he wanted to".

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

In the end, the footage showed the man walking off, appearing angry.

It was not revealed whether the Mercedes or the dashcam car took the spot in the end.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

