Police arrest man, 31, after he sped away, crashed, fled on foot & bit police officer in Punggol

A man, 31, was arrested on Sep. 16 after he bit a police officer while trying to evade arrest.

The suspect was first spotted driving at high speed on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) at about 1:25am by a pair of Traffic Police (TP) officers on patrol, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release.

The man sped away when signalled to stop and evaded the pursuit of the officers.

He beat a red light before crashing his car into a metal pole along Punggol Central.

The man then fled on foot.

Officers managed to stop him, but one of them was bitten on the left arm while the man was being detained.

After other officers arrived as reinforcements, the officer who was bitten managed to subdue and arrest the man.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the suspect's possession.

He was then found to be wanted by the police for offering his Singpass credentials for cash to an unknown party in February, but attempts to open bank accounts by the unknown party were unsuccessful.

2 days' MC

The 26-year-old officer who was bitten suffered a bruise on his left arm and discharged from hospital with two days of medical leave.

The man will be charged on Sep. 17 with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

He will also be charged under the Computer Misuse Act for disclosing his Singpass details, as well as with dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence, and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) into the suspected drug-related offences are ongoing.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force