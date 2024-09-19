M'sian singer Firdhaus adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 4 after selling out 1st show

Malaysian singer Firdhaus has added a second Singapore show on Jan. 4, 2025, to his "Hello Again" Asia Tour 2025.

Tickets for his first Singapore concert, set for Jan. 3, 2025, are sold out.

Firdhaus will perform both shows at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

He is known for his viral song "Divorce in Ghana," which gained popularity on Douyin, with the chorus “Do you still love me?” racking up nearly 900 million views on the app.

Ticket information

General sales for tickets to Firdhaus's second show will begin on Sep. 19, 2024, at 10am.

The tickets are priced from S$98 to S$258 (excluding booking fee).

The tickets will go on sale through BookMyShow, Bigtix and Marina Bay Sands' official websites.

Details

Venue: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 5, Sands Grand Ballroom

Date: Jan. 3 and 4, 2025

Top images via Firdhaus' Instagram.