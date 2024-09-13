M'sian man, 77, gets law degree, his 2nd degree in retirement

While some in their 70s might be enjoying retirement, one 77-year-old Malaysian man decided to complete a university law degree instead.

Zulkifly Abdullah, a retired human resources officer, graduated with a Bachelor of Law from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Selangor, Malaysia on Sep. 4.

He had started part-time law studies in 2018, and completed it in December 2023.

This is the second university degree that he has earned in his retirement.

Zulkifly's graduation was captured in a now-viral video posted to the university's official TikTok account on Sep. 9.

As Zulkifly received his scroll onstage with a smile, cheers and applause rang out in the auditorium.

The clip has garnered more than 950,000 views as of Sep. 13.

Earned two degrees in retirement

Zulkifly, a father of five, said in an interview with The New Straits Times that while working, he focused on his job and neglected to continue his education.

So, following his retirement, Zulkifly decided to go back to school.

At the age of 60, Zulkifly enrolled at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) from 2007 to 2011, earning a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in History.

Later in 2018, he began law studies at UiTM out of personal interest, as he had previously worked in a ministry with legal regulations.

'Education is a lifelong journey'

Zulkifly admitted that furthering his education in his old age was challenging, and he had to put in extra effort to study and retain information.

He expressed gratitude to his lecturers, classmates and his family, who have been "very supportive" of him.

"My son is a lawyer, and we often discuss legal matters. I also consult him when I need clarification on certain topics," Zulkifly said.

He added that age should not prevent anyone from pursuing education.

"Education is a lifelong journey. Law requires consistent reading and effort. If you have the opportunity, continue learning regardless of your age."

Top image from uitm_channel/ TikTok