Back

M'sian man, 34, arrested for suspected trafficking after drugs worth S$305,000 found in car: CNB

Investigations are ongoing.

Seri Mazliana | September 10, 2024, 06:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 34-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in Singapore on Sep. 9 for allegedly trafficking drugs after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers found drugs worth S$305,000 near Chin Swee Road.

According to a news release by CNB, the drugs seized can feed about 1,500 abusers for a week.

Raid near Chin Swee Road

CNB had conducted a raid in the vicinity of Chin Swee Road on the night of Sep. 9.

Officers discovered about 264g of "ice" (or methamphetamine), 1.88kg of heroin, and 3.14kg of cannabis in a car driven by a 34-year-old Malaysian man.

The drugs were valued at around S$305,000 and can feed the addiction of about 1,500 abusers for a week, according to the CNB.

Penalties

In Singapore, it is an offence to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB)

Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado secretly loses 115kg over last 2 years, unveils new look

He is now healthier than a lot of the people who made fun of him.

September 10, 2024, 06:54 PM

S'pore platform workers to gain better workplace injury compensation & CPF contributions under new law

To protect the interests of platform workers.

September 10, 2024, 06:48 PM

Ryan Seacrest makes 'Wheel of Fortune' hosting debut

The new kid on the block.

September 10, 2024, 06:09 PM

Derpy colugo stranded on the ground surrounded by curious macaques, safely herded to tree by passers-by at Thomson

The colugo be like: O.O

September 10, 2024, 06:02 PM

6 conveyed to hospital, 35 residents evacuated due to bedroom fire at Bukit Merah flat

Two people evacuated from the unit before the SCDF arrived.

September 10, 2024, 05:58 PM

First look: Genshin Impact-themed experience at S'pore's S.E.A. Aquarium from Sep. 12 to Oct. 28, 2024

Sea-sational adventure.

September 10, 2024, 05:56 PM

Shared parental leave scheme can't start earlier as employers need time to prepare: Indranee Rajah

She said this will give employers sufficient time to make the necessary adjustments.

September 10, 2024, 05:53 PM

Starbucks S'pore has Hello Kitty-themed frappuccino & merchandise

Cuteness overload.

September 10, 2024, 05:30 PM

Bridge in Vietnam collapses into river during typhoon, 13 people missing

The bridge had no safety issues prior to its collapse.

September 10, 2024, 05:08 PM

2 women boo at winners on stage after children's reading competition at Woodlands Regional Library

Boo to the women.

September 10, 2024, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.