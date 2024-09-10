M'sian man, 34, arrested for suspected trafficking after drugs worth S$305,000 found in car: CNB

A 34-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in Singapore on Sep. 9 for allegedly trafficking drugs after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers found drugs worth S$305,000 near Chin Swee Road.

According to a news release by CNB, the drugs seized can feed about 1,500 abusers for a week.

Raid near Chin Swee Road

CNB had conducted a raid in the vicinity of Chin Swee Road on the night of Sep. 9.

Officers discovered about 264g of "ice" (or methamphetamine), 1.88kg of heroin, and 3.14kg of cannabis in a car driven by a 34-year-old Malaysian man.

The drugs were valued at around S$305,000 and can feed the addiction of about 1,500 abusers for a week, according to the CNB.

Penalties

In Singapore, it is an offence to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB)