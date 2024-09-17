Back

Haidilao dancing waitress from M'sia to perform at 10 S'pore Haidilao outlets from Sep. 23-27

Khine Zin Htet | September 17, 2024, 03:35 PM

The Haidilao waitress in Malaysia who found fame online for her dance moves is coming to Singapore.

Xiao Bai, real name Bai Huining, serves both food and dance moves at a Haidilao outlet at Sunway Carnival Mall in Penang, Malaysia.

After a video of her dancing to a K-pop song exploded online in June, she quickly gained fans who adore her cute and bubbly dance moves.

She now regularly updates her social media with various dance covers.

The dancing waitress is set to perform at 10 Haidilao locations across Singapore from Sep. 23 to 27.

Singapore "tour"

Haidilao Singapore announced the news via Instagram on Sep. 4, saying customers can enjoy their meal while watching Xiao Bai "set the stage on fire".

Xiao Bai will begin her "tour" on Sep. 23 at Paya Lebar Quarter, finishing off on Sep. 27 at Northpoint City.

Other outlets she will be visiting include Plaza Singapura, IMM, Jurong Point, Wisma Atria, Royal Square@Novena, Marina Square, Vivo City and Seletar Mall.

The hotpot chain urged fans to make reservations to grab the "best seats for the show".

