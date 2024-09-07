M'sian man, 25, works as cleaner in S'pore for S$2,400 a month to save for wedding

Back in 2016, Shahril Nizam Suhaimi scored five As for his Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM).

Despite his grades, he struggled to find work commensurate with his educational qualifications.

"People don't know that I have tried many times and gone for interviews," he told Malaysian media Harian Metro on Sep. 4.

In 2021, he crossed the causeway to find employment in Singapore instead. He found work for a time as a restaurant assistant in Singapore, but didn't stay in the job for long.

Three years later at 25, he is commuting daily from Johor to Pulau Bukom in Singapore to work as a cleaner, earning RM8,005 (about S$2,400) a month, according to The Rakyat Post.

He told Harian Metro that he never thought of working as a cleaner, but admitted that the money was "quite good".

Shahril's story struck a chord on Malaysian social media after he posted about his career choices and struggles on his TikTok account.

The daily grind

Shahril's daily grind begins at 5am as he crosses the causeway from Gelang Patah to Pulau Bukom.

According to Google Maps, the journey will take about 75 to 100 minutes.

At work, he cleans the office space, the toilet, pantry, gym and stairs. He also throws away the garbage before the end of work at 4pm, he told Harian Metro.

He sometimes works overtime till 7pm, he added.

One video on his TikTok account shows a jam on the causeway, with the caption reading: "Working in the country requires mental and physical strength".

What gives Shahril this "mental and physical strength"? The need to save up money for his wedding, he told Harian Metro.

The text on the video reads: "1%: come back to celebrate" and "99%: struggle to find marriage money".

Another video shows him busy at work cleaning a kitchen space, as well as a picture of what keeps him going below:

Judgement of his job choice

Shahril told Harian Metro that he does receive comments judging his job choice.

“I was worried about being seen as a low-level worker, but this job is the best way for me to earn a living,” he said.