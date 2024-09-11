M'sia woman, 40, attacked by romp of otters while jogging in Sabah

A 40-year-old woman in Sabah, Malaysia was in for a rude shock after she was attacked by otters while jogging on Sep. 11.

According to Malaysia English-language newspaper The Star, Mariasella Harun was out on her usual morning jog at Perdana Park in Kota Kinabalu when she was bitten and suffered injuries to the arms, legs and head.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Roland Niun said that it is the first reported case of an otter attack in Sabah.

Seen otters before, did not provoke them

Recounting the incident, Mariasella said that she had been jogging in the park every day and had seen the otters the week before.

She added that she had taken videos of the otters but did not approach them.

According to The Star, the housewife had jogged for 2km before the incident occurred.

"I saw something emerging from the drain and thought it was a cat. But it leaped out and bit me," Mariasella said.

She later noticed that there was more than one otter involved and she could not stand up while she was attacked.

She failed to fight the otters off and was later rescued by a few other joggers, who were also attacked.

As a result of the incident, Mariasella suffered injuries to the arms, legs and head.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and given antibacterial medication and the rabies vaccine.

Mariasella said she did not know why she was attacked because she did not approach or provoke the otters.

Otters may have felt threatened, public advised to stay away

Niun said that the otters may have felt threatened by a human presence in the area, reported Malaysia English-language newspaper New Straits Times (NST).

He confirmed that the incident was the first-ever reported otter attack case in Sabah, adding that the otters were often seen at the park in the morning and evening but would typically leave the area afterwards.

He added that the park is situated near swamps, drains and ditches, which are the otters' natural habitats.

Niun added that the otters may have been attracted to the water and fishing opportunities in the area, and may have felt threatened by humans being near their cubs or den.

The public has been advised to stay away from otters to prevent such incidents in the future, reported NST.

Niun said: "It is important not to interact, approach or feed these animals as they can become aggressive when they feel threatened."

Authorities confirmed that a nearby fence at the park had been damaged and is believed to be the access point for the otters.

It had been repaired to keep the otters away.

Top photos via Sabah Info/Facebook