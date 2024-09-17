M'sian doctor found dead at home, family alleges she was bullied & overworked by superior

Warning: This article contains mentions of self-harm.

A specialist doctor, Tay Tien Yaa, who was stationed at a hospital in Sabah was found dead at her home on Aug. 29, Malaysian media reported.

On Aug. 15, her brother, who goes by the name YS Tay, put up a Facebook post alleging that she had committed suicide as she had been bullied while working at the Lahad Datu hospital in Sabah.

Her brother added that she had been described by friends as "very dedicated, very humble, and enthusiastic in providing a service to the community".

Allegedly overloaded with work

According to her brother, Tay had started working at the hospital in February 2024 as a pathology specialist, as part of a two year stint.

Tay was purportedly "oppressed" by a senior specialist who overloaded her with work on top of her own busy schedule, he claimed.

This supposedly included dealing with instrument inspections, attending meetings, and handling human resources and financial planning for her department.

According to Malaysiakini, Tay's death comes amidst complaints of poor working conditions for healthcare workers at public hospitals in Sabah.

Such complaints have included being subjected to physical abuse, profanities, slurs and being threatened with sharp objects.

Police aware of allegations, have not yet ascertained cause

The police chief of Lahad Datu said they were aware of the allegations of suicide and bullying put forth by Tay's family.

"However, we have not ascertained why the incident happened, but from our probe, there is no foul play involved at the moment," he said in response to media queries.

He added that the case is being classified as sudden death.

As for the claim of bullying, the police will leave this to the Malaysian health authorities, the chief said.

Malaysia's Medical Association calls for government to take action

Sabah's Health Director said the state's Health Department will issue a statement on the matter once it has been approved by Malaysia's Health Ministry.

Separately, Malaysia's Medical Association (MMA) put out a letter calling for the government to take firm action on the case.

The MMA President, Kalwinder Singh Kaira, added that Tay's case was one they had brought to the attention of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, put out a statement saying that the death of Tay must be investigated further.

He called for a "safe and just" working environment and added that he has "zero tolerance" towards bullying since his first stint as Health Minister in 2018.

Salam Hari Malaysia!

* Death of Dr. Tay Tien Yaa must b further investigated..

* I have had a ZERO TOLERANCE towards bullying since 2018 & shall remain steadfast on this policy. (few cases in hand)

* All KKM staff deserve a SAFE & JUST working environment.https://t.co/96FtWpgo9L — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) September 16, 2024

Left photo via YS Tay/Facebook, right image via Google Streetview