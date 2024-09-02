M'sia Airlines plane to Seoul turned back to KL about 1 hour after takeoff

A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight bound for Incheon Airport in Seoul was made to fly back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) shortly after taking off.

MAS flight MH66 departed from KLIA just after 12am on Sep. 1 and returned to the airport at about 1:30am, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24 data.

This is the fourth incident involving a MAS plane in recent weeks.

On Aug. 22, the third such incident in the month, a MAS flight heading to Medina had to return to KLIA.

The MH152 flight departed KLIA at 2:23pm, turned back while flying over the Nicobar Islands in the Andaman Sea, Flightradar data.

On Aug. 21, Shanghai-bound MAS flight MH386 was forced to turn back to KLIA due to cabin pressure issues.

On Aug. 20, flight MH128 to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne had to make an emergency stop at Alice Springs in Australia’s Northern Territories.

