McDonald's S'pore does Crocs Clips Happy Meal toys, 2 new designs each week

McDonald's Singapore has released a new Happy Meal Toy collection — the Crocs Clips.

First launched on Sep. 5, the miniature Crocs keychains will be up for grabs until Oct. 9, with two different designs offered each week.

A total of 10 designs will be released across the entire five-week period.

New keychains are released from 11am onwards every Thursday, and one Crocs Clip will be given with each Happy Meal purchased.

Designs range from straight cut fries to burgers, and even the iconic golden arch design in both red and white.

Here's what will be released each week.

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

First launch sees high demand

The launch of the first week's collectibles were sold out almost immediately in some McDonalds outlets.

Some took to commenting on McDonald's Singapore's Instagram page, asking for more clips to be stocked per outlet.

McDonald's Singapore responded with a tip: To check in before heading down to a store.

Lucky fans who have managed to get their hands on the goods in time have taken to social media to share their joy.

The second launch has began on Sep. 12, and will last till Sep. 18, 2024.

Top photo by Natalie Ong and @mcdsg