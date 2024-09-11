Back

LTA took 10 errant PMA riders to task, impounded 4 PMAs from Jan.-Aug. 2024

Four PMA users faced similar enforcement actions in 2023.

Khine Zin Htet | September 11, 2024, 02:08 PM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) took enforcement actions against 10 personal mobility aids (PMA) users for riding their PMAs on roads and impounded four of the PMAs involved as of August 2024.

Meanwhile, four PMA users faced similar enforcement actions in 2023, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

He was answering questions posed by Members of Parliament (MPs) on PMA users and regulations on PMAs in a written reply on Sep. 10.

Regulations

In March 2024, the government accepted recommendations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel on various regulations PMA, Chee said.

These include:

  • Allowing only users certified with relevant medical needs or walking difficulties to use mobility scooters,

  • Reducing the speed limit of motorised PMAs from 10km/h to 6km/h, and

  • Aligning dimension restrictions for all PMAs used on public paths with that allowed for use on public transport

The new regulations were introduced in parliament in March 2023 during the debate on the Committee of Supply.

Transition period

Chee noted that there is a transition period of at least one year to provide ample time for affected stakeholders, such as retailers and PMA users to adjust to the new regulations.

"During this transition, we have continued to work on various fronts," Chee said.

On requiring the certificate of medical need for mobility scooter users, Chee said relevant public agencies, healthcare institutions and voluntary welfare organisations have been engaged in the operational details of this requirement.

This includes how existing certification can be recognised to make it more convenient for PMA users with genuine needs and reduce healthcare institutions' workload.

As for reducing the speed limit, retailers have been advised to start making adjustments and not bring in new PMAs that do not comply with the revised speed limit.

"From our engagements, we are glad that retailers have already started doing so," he said.

Support for PMA users who depend on using PMAs for their livelihoods has also been looked into.

The government is working with stakeholders such as food delivery companies, the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), and social service agencies on how they will be able to support affected persons in making the transition, Chee said.

