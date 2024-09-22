Back

Cat in US got lost from owners during camping trip & travelled more than 1,400km home

He travelled all the way from Wyoming to California.

Seri Mazliana | September 22, 2024, 07:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A male cat in the United States (U.S.) which got lost during a camping trip in Wyoming in June 2024 "miraculously" made his way back home two months later.

According to Fox News, Rayne Beau, had escaped from his owners' camper van at the Yellowstone National Park and ran into the forest.

The Siamese cat was later found in Roseville, California and sent to the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) shelter.

Ran into forest, owners looked for him for four days

Rayne Beau's owners, Benny and Susanne Anguiano, had brought him along with another family cat to the Yellowstone’s Fishing Bridge Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park on Jun. 4.

It was the cats' first trip and Rayne Beau had reportedly ran into the forest after being "startled", reported the Associated Press (AP News).

The couple, based in Salinas, had looked for him for four days while trying to lure him out with treats and toys.

They finally drove home on Jun. 8 after unsuccessful attempts to locate him.

But they never gave up hope that he would be found eventually.

Found 322km away from home, lost weight

According to Fox News, Rayne Beau was found 322km near his home in California two months later.

He was trapped and sent to the local SPCA on Aug. 3 after a woman initially noticed him loitering the area and decided to feed him.

His owners were contacted after his microchip was scanned.

Rayne Beau was found in a bad condition and had lost around 40 per cent of his body weight, from around 5.9kg down to 3.6kg.

A "before and after" photo shared by his owners on Facebook on Sep. 18 showed that he was previously bigger and fluffier compared to when he was found.

His paws were also apparently "really beat up", Susanne told AP News.

Screenshot via Susanne C Anguiano on Facebook.

Photo via Susanne C Anguiano on Facebook.

The couple said that they believed the cat might have had made his way home by himself.

Rayne Beau has since been recovering at home, and has also been fitted with an Apple AirTag and a global GPS tracker for safety.

Top photos via Alexandra Betts & Susanne C Anguiano/Facebook

BlueSG car with glowing wheel rim & deflated tyre seen in Telok Blangah

The tyre made clanking noises as the car moved along the road.

September 22, 2024, 08:21 PM

Man, 25, dies after brawl near coffee shop along Verdun Road in wee hours of Sep. 22

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital unconscious.

September 22, 2024, 04:49 PM

S'pore's Max Maeder wins Asian kitefoiling title in China, 2nd title since Paris Olympics

He had previously placed second in 2023 and won the championship in 2022.

September 22, 2024, 04:30 PM

2 hawkers arrested for fighting at Whampoa Food Centre, man wielded chopper at his employer

The two men, a chicken rice stall owner and his employee, were reportedly fighting over the employee's salary.

September 22, 2024, 03:52 PM

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin donates S$20 million to S'pore American School: Bloomberg

It is the largest gift in the school's history.

September 22, 2024, 02:22 PM

'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu spotted at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024

He also attended the F1 race on Sep. 21.

September 22, 2024, 01:43 PM

Couple didn't realise they got caught in 4K removing & damaging car wipers at Johor mall car park

He had removed the rear wiper blade and seemingly damaged the front wiper.

September 22, 2024, 01:05 PM

YouTube Premium price hike hits S'pore, with its family plan up the most at 56 per cent

Tough.

September 22, 2024, 11:56 AM

S'pore influencer films herself berating domestic worker for being 'slow', uses it as complaint to agency

The woman logged every minute of the domestic worker's work.

September 22, 2024, 11:18 AM

Man tries to 'chope' parking spot for Mercedes at Potong Pasir, apparently says it's 'private property'

He apparently said "he could do anything he wanted".

September 22, 2024, 10:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.