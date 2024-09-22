Cat in US got lost from owners during camping trip & travelled more than 1,400km home

A male cat in the United States (U.S.) which got lost during a camping trip in Wyoming in June 2024 "miraculously" made his way back home two months later.

According to Fox News, Rayne Beau, had escaped from his owners' camper van at the Yellowstone National Park and ran into the forest.

The Siamese cat was later found in Roseville, California and sent to the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) shelter.

Ran into forest, owners looked for him for four days

Rayne Beau's owners, Benny and Susanne Anguiano, had brought him along with another family cat to the Yellowstone’s Fishing Bridge Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park on Jun. 4.

It was the cats' first trip and Rayne Beau had reportedly ran into the forest after being "startled", reported the Associated Press (AP News).

The couple, based in Salinas, had looked for him for four days while trying to lure him out with treats and toys.

They finally drove home on Jun. 8 after unsuccessful attempts to locate him.

But they never gave up hope that he would be found eventually.

Found 322km away from home, lost weight

According to Fox News, Rayne Beau was found 322km near his home in California two months later.

He was trapped and sent to the local SPCA on Aug. 3 after a woman initially noticed him loitering the area and decided to feed him.

His owners were contacted after his microchip was scanned.

Rayne Beau was found in a bad condition and had lost around 40 per cent of his body weight, from around 5.9kg down to 3.6kg.

A "before and after" photo shared by his owners on Facebook on Sep. 18 showed that he was previously bigger and fluffier compared to when he was found.

His paws were also apparently "really beat up", Susanne told AP News.

The couple said that they believed the cat might have had made his way home by himself.

Rayne Beau has since been recovering at home, and has also been fitted with an Apple AirTag and a global GPS tracker for safety.

Top photos via Alexandra Betts & Susanne C Anguiano/Facebook