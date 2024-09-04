Back

Little Caesars Pizza closing for good in S'pore

Its remaining Funan outlet will close in September 2024.

Daniel Seow | September 04, 2024, 09:48 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Fans of Little Caesars Pizza, it's a terrible day for rain.

On Sep. 3, the brand announced the impending closure of their last Singapore outlet at Funan, on Facebook and Instagram.

It will be closing down soon in September 2024.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Little Caesars® Pizza Singapore (@littlecaesars_sg)

"A goodbye for now, Singapore!" the post read.

"Grab your Large Pizzas starting from S$11.90 while you can!"

Six outlet closures in the past year

Prior to the announcement, the writing has been on the wall for some time.

Since July 2023, six of the brand's outlets at places like Holland Village, Ang Mo Kio, Clementi and Punggol have closed one after another.

The brand was known for serving up value-for-money pizzas.

U.S. pizza brand Little Caesars Pizza was founded in 1959 as a family-owned restaurant in Michigan.

According to the brand's website, it is the third largest pizza chain in the world.

It has stores in some 26 countries and territories, with one in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Top image from Julien / Google & Little Caesars Pizza / Facebook

Mpox screening to be done at S'pore land & sea checkpoints for travellers arriving from affected areas: MOH

No cases of the more severe mpox Clade I virus have been detected in Singapore to date.

September 04, 2024, 12:21 PM

Man & friend arrested for sexual assault of ex-subordinate in S'pore hotel room

She allegedly said "no" many times.

September 04, 2024, 12:20 PM

Mpox vaccine to be offered to S'pore healthcare workers at highest risk & close contacts of cases

MOH added that its current supply of the vaccine is projected to be sufficient based on the current vaccination strategy.

September 04, 2024, 12:10 PM

Woodlands VEP info centre will soon help Johor-bound motorists install RFID tags

The aim is to install the tags on 50 cars a day at first.

September 04, 2024, 11:58 AM

Nvidia loses US$279 billion in market value in biggest single-day decline for a U.S. company

Nvidia shares dropped 9.5 per cent on Sep. 3, 2024.

September 04, 2024, 11:48 AM

S'porean man, 27, uses homemade flamethrower to burn brother's door after he switched off wifi

He also slashed his brother with a chopper.

September 04, 2024, 11:16 AM

Man, 19, allegedly punched in Hougang while trying to buy S$32,000 of cryptocurrency in offline meet-up

Two men, aged 20 & 21, have been arrested for attempted robbery.

September 04, 2024, 10:51 AM

Male motorcyclist, 21, sent to hospital after car accident at Bras Basah Road

A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

September 04, 2024, 10:39 AM

Fire breaks out at Sembawang flat, 1 rescued from bedroom & sent to hospital

50 other residents were evacuated.

September 04, 2024, 10:30 AM

Actor Shaun Chen, 45, moves family from S'pore to JB, living expenses down 30%

There will not be significant changes to his career, said Chen.

September 04, 2024, 12:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.