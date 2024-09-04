Little Caesars Pizza closing for good in S'pore

Fans of Little Caesars Pizza, it's a terrible day for rain.

On Sep. 3, the brand announced the impending closure of their last Singapore outlet at Funan, on Facebook and Instagram.

It will be closing down soon in September 2024.

"A goodbye for now, Singapore!" the post read.

"Grab your Large Pizzas starting from S$11.90 while you can!"

Six outlet closures in the past year

Prior to the announcement, the writing has been on the wall for some time.

Since July 2023, six of the brand's outlets at places like Holland Village, Ang Mo Kio, Clementi and Punggol have closed one after another.

The brand was known for serving up value-for-money pizzas.

U.S. pizza brand Little Caesars Pizza was founded in 1959 as a family-owned restaurant in Michigan.

According to the brand's website, it is the third largest pizza chain in the world.

It has stores in some 26 countries and territories, with one in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Top image from Julien / Google & Little Caesars Pizza / Facebook