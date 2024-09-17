Back

S'pore car occupant throws trash on M'sia road, another motorist picks it up & gives it back

Facepalm moment.

Daniel Seow | September 17, 2024, 12:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

While waiting at a traffic light in Malaysia, an occupant of a Singapore-registered car decided to dispose of an orange peel through the passenger window.

But the act of littering backfired when another driver got out of his vehicle to pick up the trash and returned it to the litterbug.

The scene was captured in a TikTok.

@afn.performanceSalut brother ni berani turun tegur orang buang sampah merata. Kita semua kena jadi berani & bertanggungjawab mcm ni. P/s: nasib baik bini abang pegang abang tadi, kalau tak ownner kereta tu dah makan kulit buah oren 🤬😝♬ Lengchai Sudah Mari Ma - Zahrullail Maksom

The video

In the clip, a man in a khaki shirt, jeans and sunglasses could be seen approaching a black Mitsubishi with a Singapore-registered licence plate.

He briefly knocked on the car's window before bending down to pick up an orange peel left on the road at the passenger's side.

GIF from afn.performance / TikTok.

Then, he passed the peel back through the partially-opened passenger's window.

Subsequently, the man had a brief exchange with the car's occupants before returning to his own vehicle.

According to Oriental Daily, the clip began spreading on social media around Sep. 15.

Though the date and time of the incident were not specified, some users speculated that it appeared to have taken place in Klang Valley, Selangor, Oriental Daily reported.

In the comments of the TikTok video, many online users called out the occupants of the Singapore-registered vehicle for disgracing other Singaporeans.

Others shared their appreciation for the driver in teaching them a lesson.

Related articles:

Top image from afn.performance / TikTok

Genting Highlands casino at risk if PAS wins next election

"Anything that can be harmful to our society needs to be eradicated together, including gambling."

September 17, 2024, 12:23 PM

Pope Francis stayed in Punggol while in S'pore, only special request was for a gelato fridge

Relatable.

September 17, 2024, 11:45 AM

Man in Yishun waves & throws stick at birds in trees to chase them away on daily basis, resident claims

A member of the public provided footage of the man's antics.

September 17, 2024, 11:19 AM

S'porean PE teacher records upskirt & breast milk-pumping videos of colleagues in secondary school

He is no longer working as a teacher in any school, MOE said.

September 17, 2024, 10:50 AM

Soh Rui Yong, 33, sets 5km men's road race national record

With a 15min 8sec timing.

September 17, 2024, 10:16 AM

Pope Francis gave this rosary to kids at the National Stadium in S'pore

Blessed.

September 17, 2024, 02:20 AM

Woman, who put her body in vehicle's way at Second Link, claims her car was forced left towards barricades

Her side of the story.

September 17, 2024, 02:01 AM

Police arrest man, 31, after he sped away, crashed, fled on foot & bit police officer in Punggol

Run.

September 17, 2024, 12:35 AM

Scoot 1-way flights from Melaka to S'pore as low as S$24.77

Cheaper than a peak hour taxi.

September 16, 2024, 09:27 PM

Bukit View Secondary School boy kicked to the ground & jeered at by fellow students

A video of the incident, which happened in October 2023, was recently uploaded online.

September 16, 2024, 07:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.