S'pore car occupant throws trash on M'sia road, another motorist picks it up & gives it back

While waiting at a traffic light in Malaysia, an occupant of a Singapore-registered car decided to dispose of an orange peel through the passenger window.

But the act of littering backfired when another driver got out of his vehicle to pick up the trash and returned it to the litterbug.

The scene was captured in a TikTok.

In the clip, a man in a khaki shirt, jeans and sunglasses could be seen approaching a black Mitsubishi with a Singapore-registered licence plate.

He briefly knocked on the car's window before bending down to pick up an orange peel left on the road at the passenger's side.

Then, he passed the peel back through the partially-opened passenger's window.

Subsequently, the man had a brief exchange with the car's occupants before returning to his own vehicle.

According to Oriental Daily, the clip began spreading on social media around Sep. 15.

Though the date and time of the incident were not specified, some users speculated that it appeared to have taken place in Klang Valley, Selangor, Oriental Daily reported.

In the comments of the TikTok video, many online users called out the occupants of the Singapore-registered vehicle for disgracing other Singaporeans.

Others shared their appreciation for the driver in teaching them a lesson.

