Linkin Park announces Emily Armstrong as new vocalist, will go on tour with new album

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2024, 10:21 AM

Linkin Park have announced a major comeback and introduced Dead Sara singer Emily Armstrong as its new vocalist.

This news comes seven years after the death of lead frontman, Chester Benington.

The band launched a new album and tour as well, unveiled the single “The Emptiness Machine”, and did a special livestreamed concert featuring its new vocalist.

Armstrong was the frontwoman of rock band Dead Sara.

She joins members Mike Shinoda (co-vocalist, multi-instrumentalist), Joe Hahn (turntablist), Brad Delson (guitar), and Phoenix (bass), along with new drummer Colin Brittain.

Original drummer Rob Bourdon is not taking part in the reunion.

Touring

The six-date “From Zero” tour kicks off Sep. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

It includes September stops in Brooklyn, New York; Hamburg, Germany; London, England; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as a Nov. 11 gig in Bogota, Colombia.

The band will likely do more shows in 2025.

Rumours of a reunion had been swirling all year and that Linkin Park were looking for a female vocalist.

The band have been teasing a big announcement, with a countdown clock which led to no news last week.

Regarding the band’s new era, Mike Shinoda stated, “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

Linkin Park have not toured since singer Bennington took his own life in July 2017.

The band did perform a tribute show, but have remained inactive since then.

The "From Zero" livestream is available to view on the band's social media channels for the next 24 hours.

"From Zero", the band's first album since 2017’s One More Light, will be released on Nov. 15.

Top photo via Linkin Park

