Get a limited-edition Milo cup clip with every purchase of 3-in-1 or Gao Siew Dai Milo packs

A buddy to go with your milo.

Khine Zin Htet | September 19, 2024, 08:07 AM

Are you a morning Milo drinker or just a fan of this beloved beverage?

You can now elevate your Milo experience with the launch of the limited-edition Milo cup clips.

These charming clips come in five designs, each representing a unique step in crafting the perfect cup of hot Milo.

Meet the Cup Clip Characters:

Milo Dino

Photo by Mothership

Start by adding your Milo powder with Milo Dino.

Milo Uncle

Photo by Mothership

Next, pour in the hot water with Milo Uncle.

Milo Teen

Photo by Mothership

Stir it all together like Milo Teen.

Milo Bro

Photo by Mothership

Sip it down with style, just like Milo Bro.

Milo Van

Photo by Mothership

Finally, seize the day and enjoy every last drop with Milo Van.

These clips aren’t just for your cups — you can also hang them on a phone stand, laptop, plant pot, or any item with a rim.

Uniquely Singaporean

Photo by Mothership

You can snag the Milo buddies by purchasing Milo's 3-in-1 or Gao Siew Dai (Less Sugar) promotional packs at supermarkets island-wide starting Sep. 19, 2024.

Each pack comes with one randomised cup clip.

Do note these limited edition clips are exclusive to Singapore, so snag them while stocks last.

Chow Phee Chat, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director of Nestlé Singapore noted that this series of cup clips embodies "a key morning ritual," capturing a uniquely Singaporean Milo moment.

Win Milo Cups

You also have a chance to win a pair of Milo cups by following these simple steps:

  • Purchase a Milo 3-in-1 or Gao Siew Dai promotional pack to redeem a randomised cup clip.

  • Post a picture of your cup clips “hanging around” your favourite cup of Milo on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

  • Tag @MILOSingapore and use the hashtag #MakeYourMILO.

Photo by Mothership

The contest runs from Sep. 19 to Oct. 31, 2024.

More details are available here.

Top photo by Mothership

