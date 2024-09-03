Back

Chinese pianist Li Yundi to perform in S'pore on Oct. 11

In case you're feeling cultured.

Charlize Kon | September 03, 2024, 08:12 PM

Chinese pianist Li Yundi is set to perform at the Esplanade Theatre on October 11, 2024.

This follows the conclusion of his European tour earlier this year, which took him to 19 cities.

Li is the youngest winner of the Chopin International Piano Competition — the only Chinese pianist to achieve this honour. He has been a prominent figure in classical music for over two decades.

He is known for his interpretations of Chopin, Liszt, and Prokofiev.

Ticketing details

Tickets are priced from S$88 to S$288, excluding booking fees, and can be purchased here.

An early bird discount of 10 per cent will be available till Sep. 8, 2024.

Yundi Li Plays Mozart Sonatas Project

Date: Oct. 11, 2024

Time: 8pm

Location: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981

