Creepy HDB corridor CCTV footage draws unsuspecting viewers into Lazada 9.9 sale ad

A strange video showing a ghostly encounter of sorts has appeared on the internet.

Uploaded on Sep. 1, 2024, the footage was apparently caught on a surveillance camera directed at the corridor outside a public housing flat.

A public bus, similar to the ones in Singapore, could be seen in the background at one point.

What video showed

The video, which apparently showed a Friday, 10pm time stamp indicating it is a real-time recording, provided a clear view of the dim corridor devoid of activity at night.

The caption of the video read: "says my parcel delivered but i check dont have. watch my cctv playback then i chua sai la bro zz why my parcel like that ah?"

The in-video caption added: "ermmmm.... plz tell me it isn't just me seeing things, tolong."

However, as it continues to play, strange things begin to get captured on camera.

Item fell to the ground on its own

At first, a polymailer that was apparently delivered and left on top a stack of recycling boxes and shoe rack, suddenly fell to the ground without any reason.

Suddenly, within seconds, a shadowy figure materialised, even though it was barely noticeable.

Its shape could be faintly made out only when it moved and as it contrasted with the white wall along the corridor.

When the video is slowed down, the figure appeared to be an apparition of sorts.

But as soon as it materialised, it disappeared.

Delivered item zipped away on its own

After the footage appeared to distort on screen for a split second, the polymailer on the ground zipped away from the camera, as if it had a life of its own.

The video then ended.

The account that posted the video did not upload any other information.

Responses

TikTok users who commented responded with fear and incredulity.

A number of commenters wrote that the footage appeared realistic, but the sequence of events was too strange to make sense of.

Other commenters asked why would a supernatural force steal a parcel, unless it contained supernatural elements.

The clip was also met with reactions on TikTok, including one who suggested not leaving parcels out overnight or a “fat ghost” might take it.

Lazada ad for its 9.9 Mega Brands Sale

As it turns out, the thing that would truly catch viewers off guard was the twist of events at the end of a subsequent video capturing the full story of what happened.

A subsequent fuller video was uploaded online on a microsite and showed the entire sequence of events.

It was not a thief in the night, but Lazzie, the Lazada mascot, who appeared along the corridor with parcel in hand.

It was to highlight how scarily good the 9.9 sale deals starting from Sep. 9, 2024 can be – because like the video’s contents, how can they possibly be real?

Except they are.

Online shoppers can expect a daily voucher code of varying amounts to be released on the microsite, happening from now till Sep. 8.

Vouchers can go up to S$99 in value.

These vouchers can be redeemed during the Lazada 9.9 Mega Brands Sale from Sep. 8 8pm till Sep. 11.

Want in on the action?

Google "Lazada package CCTV" daily to visit the Lazada 9.9 microsite and secure those codes, which are in limited quantities.

Terms and conditions apply.

This sponsored content is brought to you by Lazada and a healthy dose of imagination.

All media via Lazada