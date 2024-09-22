LANY spotted at 313@Somerset % Arabica meeting fans for coffee

Los Angeles-based pop rock band LANY was spotted at 313@Somerset on Sep. 21, following their performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 20.

Specifically, the platinum-certified band were seen at % Arabica as part of a pop-up collaboration.

They are renowned for their hits such as "ILYSB" and "Malibu Nights".

Photos of the event showed fans packing the vicinity around the cafe to pose with the band, with many of them sporting signed aprons.

Part of a promotion by Lendlease Plus

Their appearance at % Arabica was part of a lucky draw promotion held by Lendlease from Aug. 13 to Sep. 11, 2024.

Lendlease Plus members who spent a minimum of S$150 within three days across Lendlease Plus malls were eligible to redeem a mug exclusively designed by LANY while those who spent S$180 within the same period were eligible for a chance to meet LANY at % Arabica.

Members who met LANY were also able to bring home an autographed apron exclusively designed by the band.

The band is currently travelling around Australia and Asia, as part of their world tour titled " A Beautiful Blur ".

Prior to Singapore, they had performed in Perth, Australia, on Sep. 17 and will perform next at Kuala Lumpur on Sep. 22.

LANY had previously performed in Singapore at The Theatre at Mediacorp in August 2023.