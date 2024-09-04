Back

Mpox screening to be done at S'pore land & sea checkpoints for travellers arriving from affected areas: MOH

No cases of the more severe mpox Clade I virus have been detected in Singapore to date.

Amber Tay | September 04, 2024, 12:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Temperature and visual screening will be conducted on inbound travellers and crew arriving on flights from places where they may have been exposed to mpox Clade I outbreaks.

This will be done at Changi and Seletar airports.

Similar screening measures are also implemented at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from mpox-affected areas.

This was announced during a Ministry of Health (MOH) press conference on Sep. 4.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung strongly encouraged those travelling to take necessary health cautions amid the ongoing mpox outbreak.

Outbreak remains generally confined to Africa

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that is caused by two distinct clades of the monkeypox virus (MPXV), known as Clade I and II, said MOH.

The most common symptoms of the disease are blister-like rashes and fever, where serious complications or death can occur in medically vulnerable individuals.

In response to a query by Mothership on whether there is a list of mpox-affected countries that Singaporeans should avoid visiting, Ong said the characteristics of the disease don't require that.

However, he strongly encouraged those travelling to take necessary health precautions, to avoid touching too many things, and to wear a mask in crowded areas.

"Thus far, the outbreak remains generally confined to Africa, with two cases of the more severe pox Clade I reported in Sweden and Thailand," said MOH, adding there are currently no reports of local spread in these two countries.

As of Sep. 3, Singapore has 14 confirmed cases of mpox, all of which are of the less severe Clade II infections.

No cases of the more severe mpox Clade I have been detected in Singapore to date.

Risk of Clade I importation to Singapore low: MOH

The risk of Clade I importation into Singapore from African countries is low as there are no direct flights between Singapore and any mpox outbreak country, MOH said.

However, risk may increase with the expansion of the outbreak and Singapore needs to be prepared for potential Clade I importation in the coming months.

"Singapore's healthcare system continues to be in a state of readiness from the 2022 clade II epidemic," MOH said, adding the ministry continues to monitor the global mpox situation closely and better data on the disease characteristics will likely emerge in the coming months.

All travellers are required to report mpox-related symptoms and travel history upon arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

Travellers with mpox-related symptoms, such as fever and rash, will be assessed by doctors at the borders and referred to hospitals for further assessment and testing if necessary.

Health advisories have also been put in place at air checkpoints, and travellers are strongly advised to adhere to the advisory, especially if they are travelling to and from affected countries.

    What is mpox?

    Mpox was declared a "public health emergency" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Aug. 18, after more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this year.

    In the past month, over 100 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus were detected in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

    The disease was primarily reported in parts of Central (Clade I) and West Africa (Clade II) before 2022, with almost all cases occurring outside of Africa being linked to international travel to endemic regions or through imported animals.

    Top photos via Tharun Suresh and Canva

    Man & friend arrested for sexual assault of ex-subordinate in S'pore hotel room

    She allegedly said "no" many times.

    September 04, 2024, 12:20 PM

    Mpox vaccine to be offered to S'pore healthcare workers at highest risk & close contacts of cases

    MOH added that its current supply of the vaccine is projected to be sufficient based on the current vaccination strategy.

    September 04, 2024, 12:10 PM

    Woodlands VEP info centre will soon help Johor-bound motorists install RFID tags

    The aim is to install the tags on 50 cars a day at first.

    September 04, 2024, 11:58 AM

    Nvidia loses US$279 billion in market value in biggest single-day decline for a U.S. company

    Nvidia shares dropped 9.5 per cent on Sep. 3, 2024.

    September 04, 2024, 11:48 AM

    S'porean man, 27, uses homemade flamethrower to burn brother's door after he switched off wifi

    He also slashed his brother with a chopper.

    September 04, 2024, 11:16 AM

    Man, 19, allegedly punched in Hougang while trying to buy S$32,000 of cryptocurrency in offline meet-up

    Two men, aged 20 & 21, have been arrested for attempted robbery.

    September 04, 2024, 10:51 AM

    Male motorcyclist, 21, sent to hospital after car accident at Bras Basah Road

    A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

    September 04, 2024, 10:39 AM

    Fire breaks out at Sembawang flat, 1 rescued from bedroom & sent to hospital

    50 other residents were evacuated.

    September 04, 2024, 10:30 AM

    Little Caesars Pizza closing for good in S'pore

    Its remaining Funan outlet will close in September 2024.

    September 04, 2024, 09:48 AM

    Actor Shaun Chen, 45, moves family from S'pore to JB, living expenses down 30%

    There will not be significant changes to his career, said Chen.

    September 04, 2024, 12:45 AM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.