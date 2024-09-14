2 individuals allegedly offered sexual services for S$20 at grassy area near Kranji MRT station

Two individuals, purportedly sex workers, were seen soliciting customers near a wooded area opposite Kranji MRT station over the Sep. 7 to 8 weekend.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness, surnamed Zhang (transliteration), 38, said he was taking a shortcut to his company when he saw two tall persons in dresses and with makeup on standing at the walkway entrance near a grassy clearing.

"When I walked past them, they winked and waved at me, asking me to go over. They were obviously soliciting customers," recounted Zhang.

Zhang assumed that the individuals were offering illicit services in the area with undergrowth near the walkway.

He saw them interacting with migrant workers, who were wandering around the vicinity at night.

Located in secluded area

When a male Shin Min reporter visited the grassy clearing at around 9pm on Sep. 12, he saw a migrant worker leaning against a railing.

While on his phone, the migrant worker looked around him from time to time, as he appeared to have been waiting for another person.

According to Shin Min, the clearing is located approximately 100m away from the MRT station, which is relatively secluded.

Individuals claim to be 'men in women's clothing'

At around 10pm, the Shin Min reporter spotted several migrant workers surrounding two individuals dressed in low-cut tops.

Soon after, one of the individuals entered the undergrowth with a migrant worker.

The reporter subsequently walked up to the other individual and asked if they were women providing sexual services.

At first, the individual interviewed refuted the claim.

When pressed repeatedly, the individual claimed they were indeed soliciting customers.

However, the individual also claimed they were not women, but "men dressed in women's clothing".

Charge S$20 for service

When asked whether services rendered were safe, the individual immediately pulled out condoms, reported Shin Min.

"Don't worry. We offer condoms for free. We will not provide any services without condoms," the individual assured.

The rate was S$20 for their services, and they were able to perform "a full set of sexual services", it was reported.

Customers only needed to enter the undergrowth area to receive their services, the individual added.

Several persons seen waiting for service

When the Shin Min reporter entered the undergrowth area under the pretext of wanting to check it out, he saw four to five migrant workers waiting inside.

None of them wanted to answer any questions.

When the reporter made his way out to leave, the migrant workers remained there.

Services rendered in area with undergrowth

As the Shin Min reporter did not manage to delve deeper into the forested area to find out the exact location of the makeshift brothel, he revisited the area where the migrant workers were waiting at around 8am on Sep. 13.

During this visit, he saw pieces of trash, such as tissue paper and plastic bottles.

Going some 70m into the undergrowth led to a well-worn footpath presumably made by visitors to the area.

He followed the footpath and walked for another 10m.

He then found the site where sexual services were believed to have been rendered.

The site

According to Shin Min, some 100 used condoms, used tissue paper, plastic bottles, and beer cans were seen there.

Two waterproof plastic sheets were placed on the ground at one of the corners.

Resident nearby worry for safety

When Shin Min informed residents nearby that there were individuals offering sexual services in the wild in the area, the residents were "shocked" and "in disbelief".

It is an offence to commit obscene acts in public spaces in Singapore.

Those convicted could be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

