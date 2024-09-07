Kitten found in Johor Zoo's tiger enclosure, rescued alive by zookeeper

It was a tense moment as visitors of Johor Zoo watched with bated breath two Malayan tigers approaching a kitten that had somehow managed to wander into the tiger enclosure.

The incident, shared by @anonymous_not on TikTok, shows the two tigers curiously watching a white and gray kitten that was stuck in a drain.

"Unexpected free show at Johor Zoo today," the caption read.

The viral video shows the tigers sniffing around the kitten curiously, but did not approach the small feline.

The kitten held its ground and looked at the tigers without breaking its gaze. The only sign of movement was from its tail.

The rescue

The video did not explain how the kitten found itself in this predicament.

As the situation unfolded, a zookeeper sprayed water towards the two tigers to lure them away from the kitten.

While one of the tigers backed away after being sprayed with water, the other tiger seemed not too pleased.

As the tigers were distracted by the water, a zookeeper quickly rescued the kitten from the enclosure, eliciting cheers from relieved visitors.

"Where is our little relative?"

After the rescue, the tigers returned to the drain where the kitten was stuck and started sniffing around.

This prompted a hilarious reaction from one commenter who wrote from the perspective of the tigers; "where is our little relative?"

Another commenter wrote that the tigers "were just about to adopt [the kitten]".

Some concerned viewers questioned if the tigers would harm or eat the kitten. While there's no way to find out how the situation would have unfolded, one TikTok user pointed out that the tigers could eat the kitten if it wanted to.

Top image via @anonymous_not/TikTok