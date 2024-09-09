Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre closed for 3 months for upgrading

Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre is closed for three months from Sep. 9 to Dec. 8, 2024 for repairs and decorations improvement works.

The market and food centre is home to three stalls on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list: Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, and Du Du Shou Shi.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the pair of brothers, Huang Zhiming, 65, and Huang Zhiwei, 67, who run Soh Kee Cooked Food, will be taking a break, while part-time staff will look for other jobs.

The brothers said they will be travelling to places such as Malaysia, and added: "We are getting old and don't want to be too tired."

The 76-yearold owner of Du Du Shou Shi said he will be helping out at the other branch at Havelock Road.

The two nearest hawker centres and markets are Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre at Block 347 Jurong East Avenue 1, as well as Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village at Block 221A Boon Lay Place.

