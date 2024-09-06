Jurong Lake Gardens Mid-Autumn Lights by the Lake Festival happening from Sep. 8 to 22, 2024

Lights by the Lake Festival will be back this year for its third edition from Sep. 8 to 22, 2024.

Organised by the National Parks Board (NParks) to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, the event will be held at the Lakeside Garden in Jurong Lake Gardens.

It will feature a slew of both free and paid activities for people of all ages.

Largest lantern display yet

Patrons can look forward to viewing over 300 different lanterns in what is the largest display of hand-crafted lanterns yet.

Some of these lanterns feature Chinese mythology, such as the legend of Chang'e and the legend of the White Snake to ponder on these Chinese folktales.

Lanterns depicting the gardens' biodiversity and landmarks will also be on display.

Cultural showcases, funfair games and street food

The festival will also see the 21st edition of the NParks Concert Series in the Park: Rockestra.

The one-night-only concert will be held on Sep. 14 from 6:30pm till late.

Featuring a line-up of local artists such as Yokez, The Jumpstart and Juni and Khim from the Music & Drama Company, the "Moonlit Melodies" themed concert will feature a mix of Mandarin and English songs.

Various cultural performing arts groups from Brahmastra Ensemble, Philharmonic Wind Orchestra, Yuan Ching Secondary School and more will also be showcasing a wide array of live performances over the two weeks.

Apart from performances, the festival will also be movie screenings, such as "Shaolin Soccer" and "Kung Fu Panda".

Festival goers can purchase floating water lanterns and solar-powered tulips at various activity booths, of which all proceeds from the sale of items at the activity booth will be channelled into the President's Challenge Charity Fund.

A mid-autumn festival celebration will not be complete without street food, and festival goers can select eats from over 20 stalls at the food market.

Photo competition

Don't forget to snap photos while you're there, as festival goers who submit their photos can stand a chance to win vouchers worth up to S$100.

Find out more about the two photo contests here.

Festival details

Date: Sep. 8 to 22, 2024

Location: Jurong Lake Gardens

Opening hours: 6:30pm to 10pm daily.

Access the full programme here.

Visitors to Lights by the Lake 2024 are reminded that open flames, such as candlelit lanterns and sparkles, are not permitted.

Top photo courtesy of NParks