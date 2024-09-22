Back

Couple didn't realise they got caught in 4K removing & damaging car wipers at Johor mall car park

He had removed the rear wiper blade and seemingly damaged the front wiper.

Seri Mazliana | September 22, 2024, 01:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A vehicle owner in Malaysia was in for a rude shock after his windscreen wipers were tampered with in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Sep. 21.

In a Facebook post on the Permas百万镇情报站 page, user Liang Boon shared videos of a man damaging and removing his windscreen wipers at 11:13am.

The incident occurred at what appeared to be the carpark at AEON Mall Bukit Indah in Taman Bukit Indah.

The car had been left unattended at the time.

Man and woman hovered in front of car, took wipers off

In one video, a man's hands could be seen lifting and meddling with the front right windscreen wiper blade.

He had also bent the front half of the blade, seemingly to damage it, before putting it back in place.

A rear camera car footage also captured the man hovering with a woman, both dressed in black, seconds later behind the car.

She watched on as he used one hand at an attempt to remove the rear wiper blade, before using both hands to completely dislodge it.

The pair then left the scene.

In a reply to a comment by another user, Liang said that he was at the location to shop and have lunch with his family.

He said that he had "signalled" that he was not leaving, although it is unclear whether he had communicated it directly with the pair.

Liang also confirmed that the car is a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

Image via Liang Boon on Facebook.

Netizen reactions

The act stirred mixed reactions among other Facebook users.

Some condemned the man's actions and called the pair "cheapskates" for appearing to steal a wiper.

Screenshots via Liang Boon on Facebook.

Others speculated that they had attempted to damage and not steal the wipers.

Screenshot via Liang Boon on Facebook.

Top photos via Liang Boon/Facebook

YouTube Premium price hike hits S'pore, with its family plan up the most at 56 per cent

Tough.

September 22, 2024, 11:56 AM

S'pore influencer films herself berating domestic worker for being 'slow', uses it as complaint to agency

The woman logged every minute of the domestic worker's work.

September 22, 2024, 11:18 AM

Man tries to 'chope' parking spot for Mercedes at Potong Pasir, apparently says it's 'private property'

He apparently said "he could do anything he wanted".

September 22, 2024, 10:43 AM

LANY spotted at 313@Somerset % Arabica meeting fans for coffee

Fans who took part in the event also took home aprons signed by the band.

September 22, 2024, 10:22 AM

What to look out for during the race if you are clueless about Formula 1

We got your back.

September 22, 2024, 10:03 AM

McLaren driver Lando Norris clinches pole position in F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024

Last year's race winner, Carlos Sainz, crashed out during Q3.

September 21, 2024, 10:34 PM

Yishun couple leaves home for dinner, returns to find flat burned down

Preliminary investigation showed that it was a electrical fire.

September 21, 2024, 08:27 PM

Free art exhibition by local artists at colonial house near HarbourFront from Sep. 21-29, 2024

Things to do.

September 21, 2024, 07:52 PM

Man, 42, climbs onto 5th storey ledge to help put out Kaki Bukit fire with water hose

He did what he felt was needed, he said.

September 21, 2024, 07:20 PM

Monitor lizard shows up at track during S'pore Grand Prix practice session. Again.

Joining the fun.

September 21, 2024, 07:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.