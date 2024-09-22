Couple didn't realise they got caught in 4K removing & damaging car wipers at Johor mall car park

A vehicle owner in Malaysia was in for a rude shock after his windscreen wipers were tampered with in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Sep. 21.

In a Facebook post on the Permas百万镇情报站 page, user Liang Boon shared videos of a man damaging and removing his windscreen wipers at 11:13am.

The incident occurred at what appeared to be the carpark at AEON Mall Bukit Indah in Taman Bukit Indah.

The car had been left unattended at the time.

Man and woman hovered in front of car, took wipers off

In one video, a man's hands could be seen lifting and meddling with the front right windscreen wiper blade.

He had also bent the front half of the blade, seemingly to damage it, before putting it back in place.

A rear camera car footage also captured the man hovering with a woman, both dressed in black, seconds later behind the car.

She watched on as he used one hand at an attempt to remove the rear wiper blade, before using both hands to completely dislodge it.

The pair then left the scene.

In a reply to a comment by another user, Liang said that he was at the location to shop and have lunch with his family.

He said that he had "signalled" that he was not leaving, although it is unclear whether he had communicated it directly with the pair.

Liang also confirmed that the car is a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

Netizen reactions

The act stirred mixed reactions among other Facebook users.

Some condemned the man's actions and called the pair "cheapskates" for appearing to steal a wiper.

Others speculated that they had attempted to damage and not steal the wipers.

Top photos via Liang Boon/Facebook