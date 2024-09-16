Bookings for JB hotels likely to rise over S'pore F1 night race weekend due to spillover effect

Hotels in Johor Bahru are set to also benefit from the influx of tourists during the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix 2024 from Sep. 20 to 22.

The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Johor chapter chairman Ivan Teo told Malay Mail that many of its members expect a surge in occupancy rates over the weekend.

Typically, hotels usually see an influx of Singaporean visitors over normal weekends.

However, the race is expected to draw in crowds from all around the world.

"There is a high expectation that bookings for Johor Bahru hotels during that time will be sold out," he said.

Hotels prices in Singapore have already seen a significant increase since the beginning of September, with some hotels pricing their rooms at more than three times the usual price.

Teo expected a spillover effect to occur in JB due to its proximity with Singapore.

He said establishments in the JB city centre like Holiday Inn, Opero Southkey, St Giles Southkey, DoubleTree by Hilton and Amari will experience over 90 per cent occupancy rate.

Other hotels beyond the city centre will have around 80 per cent occupancy rates.

He assured the hotel room rates in JB would not reach the highs of their Singapore counterparts.

