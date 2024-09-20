Back

30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto invites fans onstage at F1 S'pore Grand Prix show

I wish it could be me.

Winnie Li | September 20, 2024, 10:04 PM

American singer Jared Leto invited around eight audience members on stage while performing "Rescue Me" with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars (aka 30 Seconds to Mars), at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2024 on Sep. 20 night.

While Leto selected them from the audience randomly, he requested that "at least one of them be Singaporean".

Upon getting upstage, the excited fans could be seen dancing and cheering with Leto with visible smiles on their faces.

@mothership.nova we want to dance with Jared Leto too 🤩 #tiktoksg #sgconcert #singaporeconcert #singaporegrandprix #f1 #f1singapore #30secondstomars #jaredleto #formula1 #thingstodosg #whattowatch #whattoplay ♬ Rescue Me - Thirty Seconds To Mars

When Leto began performing the band's second song, "Closer to the Edge", the singer invited even more audience members to join him onstage.

As a result, around 25 individuals ended up gathering on stage, with many taking videos with their phones.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Thirty Seconds to Mars was one of the first acts to perform at this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place between Sep. 20 and Sep. 22.

The race will begin at 8pm on Sep. 22.

Other artistes that will be taking the stage over the weekend include One Republic, Kylie Minogue, and BabyMonster.

Many celebrities spotted around Singapore

Earlier this week, Leto was spotted at Funan Mall after climbing at Climb Central, a rock climbing gym in the mall, on Sep. 18.

Other celebrities that were seen around Singapore this week include Andras Istaan Arato, the man behind the "Hide the Pain Harold" meme, and Super Junior's Choi Siwon.

@mothershipsg The qualifying round for the grand prix will start at 9pm on Sep. 21, while the race will begin at 8pm on Sep. 22. #singapore #f1 #tiktoksg #f1tiktok ♬ Bed Chem - Sabrina Carpenter

Top images via Fasiha Nazren & Thirty Seconds to Mars' Instagram

