Back

Japan gym bro, 40, has cut sleep to 30min per day for 12 years to be more efficient

Meanwhile, I am both sleep deprived and inefficient.

Julia Yee | September 03, 2024, 03:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man in Japan sparked debate over the value of sleep after he came out to say that sleeping less is good.

The 40-year-old, Daisuke Hori, lives in the Hyogo prefecture.

He swears by his routine of sleeping just 30 to 40 minutes each day, and has kept this up for the past 12 years.

How? By apparently training his body and mind to not feel tired, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to him

While some people maintain a strict sleeping schedule for health, Daisuke takes it to the next level.

Having conditioned himself to function normally with little sleep, the man claims that he has "doubled" his life and has more time to get things done.

"As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness."

His Instagram account provides snippets from the life of what some might term a "gym bro".

He appears to enjoy cycling, skateboarding, surfing, and bouldering.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 堀大輔 (@hori.gahaku)

He is also seen at the gym, at bodybuilding contests, and at the kitchen slicing meat.

Image via hori.gahaku/Instagram

Image via hori.gahaku/Instagram

He is a teacher

Daisuke doesn't keep his secret to a "long life" a secret.

In 2016, he founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association.

He has since been conducting classes on sleep and health.

He also runs a YouTube channel called "Nature Sleep".

“People who need sustained focus in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than long sleep. For instance, doctors and firefighters have shorter rest periods but maintain high efficiency,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 堀大輔 (@hori.gahaku)

Daisuke has supposedly taught more than 2,100 students to embrace his philosophy on sleeping, reported the South China Morning Post.

One student claimed that cutting down her sleep to 90 minutes per day did not compromise her skin and mental health condition.

According to science

According to experts, to believe that you can get by with little sleep is to believe a myth.

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) says that sleep is a "basic human need".

Among a myriad of physical conditions like heart disease and obesity, not having enough sleep can hinder your ability to function in social settings, such as focusing, reacting, and moderating your mood.

It can also lead to mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and a greater likelihood of death.

Top images via hori.gahaku/Instagram

Ex-S'pore reporter, 49, allegedly bites woman's arm & sends husband threatening texts

She also allegedly threw about six eggs and an incense bin towards the woman.

September 03, 2024, 06:25 PM

S'porean woman in JB for day trip ends up detained for 7 days after arguing with M'sian officer

Series of unfortunate events.

September 03, 2024, 06:15 PM

Massive Baby Shark-themed bouncy castle events by McDonald’s S’pore at Punggol & Marina Square from Sep. 3 to Oct. 12

Have a bouncing good time this September.

September 03, 2024, 06:00 PM

OCBC to launch digital banking account for children from age 7, users will have debit cards & banking app access

Attention, parents with children of school-going age.

September 03, 2024, 05:15 PM

Cross-junction at Novena to be split into 2 T-junctions until North-South Corridor is complete

Drive safely.

September 03, 2024, 04:55 PM

Toh Wei Soong comes in 9th in Paralympics 100m backstroke heats

As a reserve, Toh will only be able to enter the final if one of the top eight swimmers does not participate.

September 03, 2024, 04:44 PM

S'pore drivers can collect VEP tag from Woodlands info centre from Sep. 18, 2024

Third option.

September 03, 2024, 04:27 PM

6 more Cathay Pacific flights between Hong Kong & S'pore cancelled, 15 Airbus planes identified for repair

Please check the Cathay website for updates.

September 03, 2024, 04:24 PM

Woman, 21 & man, 25, charged over death of 8-month old son, dad allegedly failed to protect baby

Their cases have been adjourned to Sep. 24.

September 03, 2024, 04:16 PM

Penang state-affiliated bureau's M'sia national day greeting features S'pore shophouses

Woops.

September 03, 2024, 04:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.