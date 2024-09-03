Japan gym bro, 40, has cut sleep to 30min per day for 12 years to be more efficient

A man in Japan sparked debate over the value of sleep after he came out to say that sleeping less is good.

The 40-year-old, Daisuke Hori, lives in the Hyogo prefecture.

He swears by his routine of sleeping just 30 to 40 minutes each day, and has kept this up for the past 12 years.

How? By apparently training his body and mind to not feel tired, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to him

While some people maintain a strict sleeping schedule for health, Daisuke takes it to the next level.

Having conditioned himself to function normally with little sleep, the man claims that he has "doubled" his life and has more time to get things done.

"As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness."

His Instagram account provides snippets from the life of what some might term a "gym bro".

He appears to enjoy cycling, skateboarding, surfing, and bouldering.

He is also seen at the gym, at bodybuilding contests, and at the kitchen slicing meat.

He is a teacher

Daisuke doesn't keep his secret to a "long life" a secret.

In 2016, he founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association.

He has since been conducting classes on sleep and health.

He also runs a YouTube channel called "Nature Sleep".

“People who need sustained focus in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than long sleep. For instance, doctors and firefighters have shorter rest periods but maintain high efficiency,” he said.

Daisuke has supposedly taught more than 2,100 students to embrace his philosophy on sleeping, reported the South China Morning Post.

One student claimed that cutting down her sleep to 90 minutes per day did not compromise her skin and mental health condition.

According to science

According to experts, to believe that you can get by with little sleep is to believe a myth.

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) says that sleep is a "basic human need".

Among a myriad of physical conditions like heart disease and obesity, not having enough sleep can hinder your ability to function in social settings, such as focusing, reacting, and moderating your mood.

It can also lead to mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and a greater likelihood of death.

Top images via hori.gahaku/Instagram