Streamer IShowSpeed gets livestream at USS taken down after 30 mins

He apparently didn't have a permit to film the rides.

Daniel Seow | September 23, 2024, 12:50 PM

Events

American streamer and YouTube star IShowSpeed had a livestream at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) abruptly shut down after 30 minutes.

The 19-year-old internet celebrity, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, went live at USS at about 3:45pm on Sep. 22.

Stream went down after 30 mins

The streamer was shown walking through USS while clad in a blue Singapore football jersey, as fans greeted him and stood around to snap pictures.

However, after interacting with some attractions, his stream went down after entering the Transformers ride at USS.

@mothershipsg came and gone like the wind 💨 #tiktoksg #streamer #singapore #f1 ♬ original sound - Mothership

The stream went dark for about 40 minutes and eventually ended abruptly.

In a video taken by a fan moments before the stream went dark, a man was seen gesturing that no cameras were allowed on the ride.

@mothershipsg a man was seen gesturing that no cameras were allowed on the ride. #tiktoksg#news #singapore ♬ original sound - Mothership

In a post on X, IShowSpeed's cameraman wrote:

"Singapore is very strict, we were told we could film in the spots we tried, we got shut down immediately".

He added in a follow-up post that they were heading over to film the F1 event but would not be able to stream anything there as they would risk a ban.

Users on X theorised that the streamer had been forced to shut down the livestream at USS as he did not have a permit to film.

'No permits for rides': JianHao Tan

Singaporean YouTuber Jianhao Tan, who helped IShowSpeed's team to make arrangements for his trip in Singapore, shared his side of the story on Instagram the same night.

In a post, Tan wrote that he was helping with transport, security and logistics for the streamer's visit but "there are some things I can’t control".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JIANHAO TAN (@thejianhaotan)

Tan went into further detail on the matter in a follow-up Instagram story.

Tan wrote he had to "scramble" to settle transport and other matters as he apparently had only been told on Sep. 21 that the streamer would be visiting Singapore on Sep. 22.

Image from JianHao Tan's Instagram.

He thanked the USS team for their help, saying that he only managed to call them at 1am to settle the permits, VIP parking, special escorts and other arrangements for the streamer's visit.

"Just not permits for the rides and we couldn't push it. There's a lot they did for us at the back end in such short notice," Tan wrote.

He added that he felt "pretty defeated" by hate messages from users blaming him online for the livestream being taken down.

Where is IShowSpeed now?

IShowSpeed was later spotted in Causeway Point in Woodlands on the night of Sep. 22.

@speedclipssewey iShowSpeed at Causeway Point Woodlands CWP #singapore #ishowspeedsingapore #speedclips ♬ original sound - ishowspeed

Subsequently, he returned to Malaysia, where he met the crown prince of Johor.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@hrhcrownprinceofjohor)

Top image from IShowSpeed / YouTube & @PJAYANTH1 on X

