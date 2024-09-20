Crowds gather at Apple Store Orchard, Marina Bay & Courts Nojima for new iPhone 16

Apple fans really love their iPhones.

On Sep. 20 morning, the retail launch date of the new iPhone 16, Apple aficionados from near and far gathered outside the Apples Stores at Orchard Road and Marina Bay, as well as Courts Nojima.

Some at the Orchard Road retail outlet attempted to start queueing on the evening of Sep. 19, but were told to come back the next day at 4am, The Straits Times reported.

By about 6:10am, about 110 people were seen queueing outside the Orchard Road store.

The first customers were admitted to cheers and applause at 8am, ST observed.

A subsequent video posted at just before 9am showed that the queue had swelled considerably by then.

Queues elsewhere

Queues were not restricted to the Apple Store along Orchard Road, either.

Another video, posted by TikTok account Vat Vo Studio, showed iPhone enthusiasts queueing outside Courts Nojima, further down the road at The Heeren.

People were also seen queueing at the Apple Store in Marina Bay Sands.

The iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 line-up was unveiled on Sep. 9, 2024.

New features such as an A18 chip promising better battery life, a more powerful camera, and its proprietary AI system — Apple Intelligence — were the highlights of the release.

Pre-orders started a week ago on Sep. 13, but availability only began at its launch on Sep. 20.

Just like the annual iPhone releases, the queues are a yearly affair.

In 2023, queues started as early as the afternoon before, including visitors from China and Vietnam.

The year before, people were seen queueing with suitcases and wads of cash.

Some appeared to have flown in just to get their hands on the new product.

Top image from d9sglex/TikTok