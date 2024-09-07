Imperial Treasure opens 2 restaurants at Jewel with views of rain vortex

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Imperial Treasure has opened two restaurants at Jewel Changi Airport.

The dual-concept space features two distinct dining experiences.

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck offers a more atas experience, while Treasures Yi Dian Xin has a more casual dining atmosphere.

These two restaurants are located next to each other.

Each restaurant features its own distinct culinary experiences and menus.

The Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck is known for its fine Chinese cuisine — in particular, its Peking duck.

The largest private room has a view of the rain vortex.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 95 pax.

Treasures Yi Dian Xin specialises in dim sum, and some tables also have a view of the rain vortex.

It sits up to 80 pax.

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard #01-219, Singapore 819666

Operating hours:

Weekdays: 11:30am to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm

Weekends & public holidays: 11am to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm

Treasures Yi Dian Xin

Address: Jewel Changi Airport 78 Airport Boulevard #01-221, Singapore 819666

Operating hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photo by Mothership