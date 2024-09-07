Imperial Treasure opens 2 restaurants at Jewel with views of rain vortex

Imperial Treasure has opened two restaurants at Jewel Changi Airport.
The dual-concept space features two distinct dining experiences.
Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck offers a more atas experience, while Treasures Yi Dian Xin has a more casual dining atmosphere.
These two restaurants are located next to each other.
Each restaurant features its own distinct culinary experiences and menus.
The Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck is known for its fine Chinese cuisine — in particular, its Peking duck.
The largest private room has a view of the rain vortex.
The restaurant can accommodate up to 95 pax.
Treasures Yi Dian Xin specialises in dim sum, and some tables also have a view of the rain vortex.
It sits up to 80 pax.
Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck
Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard #01-219, Singapore 819666
Operating hours:
Weekdays: 11:30am to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm
Weekends & public holidays: 11am to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm
Treasures Yi Dian Xin
Address: Jewel Changi Airport 78 Airport Boulevard #01-221, Singapore 819666
Operating hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
Top photo by Mothership
