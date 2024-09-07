Back

Imperial Treasure opens 2 restaurants at Jewel with views of rain vortex

Depending on how atas you're feeling.

Charlize Kon | September 07, 2024, 10:32 AM

Imperial Treasure has opened two restaurants at Jewel Changi Airport.

The dual-concept space features two distinct dining experiences.

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck offers a more atas experience, while Treasures Yi Dian Xin has a more casual dining atmosphere.

These two restaurants are located next to each other.

Super Peking Duck JEWEL Store Front Photo courtesy of Imperial Treasures.

Treasures Yi Dian Xin JEWEL Store Front Photo courtesy of Imperial Treasures.

Each restaurant features its own distinct culinary experiences and menus.

The Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck is known for its fine Chinese cuisine — in particular, its Peking duck.

The largest private room has a view of the rain vortex.

Super Peking Duck JEWEL's 10-Seater Private Dining Room Overlooks the Rain Vortex in the Day Photo courtesy of Imperial Treasures.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 95 pax.

Super Peking Duck JEWEL's Main Dining Hall Photo courtesy of Imperial Treasures.

Treasures Yi Dian Xin specialises in dim sum, and some tables also have a view of the rain vortex.

Treasures Yi Dian Xin JEWEL Oversees the Rain Vortex in the Day Photo courtesy of Imperial Treasures.

It sits up to 80 pax.

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck

Address: Jewel Changi Airport,  78 Airport Boulevard #01-219, Singapore 819666

Operating hours:

Weekdays: 11:30am to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm

Weekends & public holidays: 11am to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm

Treasures Yi Dian Xin

Address: Jewel Changi Airport 78 Airport Boulevard #01-221, Singapore 819666

Operating hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photo by Mothership

