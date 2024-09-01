Back

ICA gifts M'sian immigration department birthday cake for 67th Merdeka Day

Very cute.

Ruth Chai | September 01, 2024, 12:54 PM

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) previously received a cake from their Malaysian counterparts to celebrate Singapore's 59th birthday.

Returning the gesture of goodwill, ICA commanders from Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints presented a cake to their counterpart at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ (customs, immigration and quarantine) on their 67th Merdeka Day.

They took to Facebook to celebrate the occasion.

Traditions

The cake exchange is part of an annual tradition where the two agencies trade cakes and wish each other well on Singapore's National Day and Malaysia's Merdeka Day (not to be confused with Malaysia Day).

Photo via ICA/Facebook

ICA looks forward to continuing the strong partnership between Malaysia and Singapore customs, facilitating trade and safe travels, they wrote.

Top photo via ICA/Facebook

