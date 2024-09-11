Former actor Huang Yiliang charged after cyclist 'grievously hurt' in accident

Former actor Huang Yiliang, real name Ng Aik Leong, was driving his van on Sep. 20, 2023 when he collided into a cyclist.

The 27-year-old cyclist was grievously hurt as a result, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

Ng, 63, was charged on Sep. 11 for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Allegedly failed to exercise care while driving

According to the charge sheets, Ng was driving a van on the slip road from Cavenagh Road onto Bukit Timah Road, heading toward Serangoon Road at around 8:20pm on the day of the incident.

He is accused of failing to exercise due care while merging from the slip road, resulting in a collision with a cyclist.

The cyclist was travelling along Bukit Timah Road, moving from Ng's right to left, and allegedly had the right of way.

Ng's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

He has been granted bail of S$10,000.

