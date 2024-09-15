Back

Hougang condo bans dog-walking on grounds after faeces left behind, 90 residents sign petition

Clean up after your pets, everyone.

Ilyda Chua | September 15, 2024, 03:32 PM

A condominium in Hougang recently instituted a ban on dog-walking in the premises after uncleared faeces was found on the lawns and amenities.

In response to the newly-imposed rule, more than 90 dog owners submitted a petition protesting the decision, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Residents of the relatively new condominium — Riverfront Residences at Hougang Avenue 7 — told the Chinese media that they had received a notice from the management at the end of August 2024, prohibiting them from walking their dogs on the ground floor.

The letter reportedly stated that this was in the light of recent damage to lawns and the amenities caused by dog urine and faeces.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

Inconvenient

Since instituting the new rule, residents now have to walk their dogs through an underground parking lot to exit the property's gated compound.

However, as the parking lot is busy and dimly lit, without a dedicated path, it is "not a good place to walk your dog", said one 46-year-old resident, Liu (transliteration).

Other dog owners also expressed frustration at the ban.

One 41-year-old said she had moved from a public housing flat to a condominium to raise her golden retriever, and would not have chosen this property if she had known of such a pet-unfriendly rule.

Another woman, Huang (transliteration), shared that her 13-year-old dog has poor mobility and can only go out for short walks.

"It's been very inconvenient," she said.

"The management should solve the root problem and clamp down on the irresponsible dog owners, instead of punishing everyone."

Liu agreed, adding that most dog owners in the condominium are responsible.

It was only a few "bad apples" who did not clean up after their dogs, she explained.

"The condo was built just last year. Since moving in, I've seen dog faeces on the lawn two or three times," she said.

Mothership has reached out to Riverfront Residences for comment.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Ilyda Chua

