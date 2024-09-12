Back

Honoured, inspired, delighted: S'pore politicians welcome Pope to S'pore

A warm welcome.

Khine Zin Htet | September 12, 2024, 03:29 PM

Pope Francis received an official welcome at the Parliament House in Singapore on Sep. 12 by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Pope then delivered a state address at a meeting with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

Several other politicians posted on their social media about the Papal visit as well, welcoming the Pope.

Lawrence Wong

PM Wong said that they had a "good discussion on the importance of interfaith dialogue and religious harmony".

"These are common areas of interest between Singapore and the Vatican, and we look forward to continued engagements and cooperation in areas of mutual interests."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lawrence Wong (@lawrencewongst)

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

During the address, President Tharman spoke before Pope Francis's speech about Singapore's status as a multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-cultural society.

He lauded Pope Francis for consistently calling for efforts to promote harmony and dialogue between different groups and faiths.

In a Facebook post later on, he said that it was "a joy to host His Holiness Pope Francis on his first visit to Singapore".

Lee Hsien Loong

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also said it was an honour to meet the Pope.

He expressed his “delight” that Pope Francis picked Singapore as the final stop of his Asia-Pacific tour.

He added that Pope Francis has been a consistent voice for “peace, empathy, and the dignity of every human being”.

K Shanmugam

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam welcomed the Pope, saying, "We are honoured to welcome Pope Francis on his three-day visit to Singapore."

"His Holiness brings a message of peace, unity, and compassion," Shanmugam said, adding that these are values our multi-religious policies are based on.

Josephine Teo

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said the Pope's visit is significant not just for Singapore Catholics but also for "all who value and practice religious harmony, compassion, and kindness in our daily lives".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Teo (@joteo.ylm)

Seah Kian Peng

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng said that he felt privileged to be able to listen first-hand to the Pope's speech.

Pope Francis’ speech is "not long in duration but one which is simple yet profound, encouraging, inspiring and uplifting", Seah wrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kian Peng Seah (@seahkianpeng)

Vivian Balakrishnan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said he was "delighted" to welcome Pope Francis for his long-awaited visit to Singapore.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivian Balakrishnan (@vivianbalakrishnan)

Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu noted that it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the 25 youths from the Climate Youth Development Programme who attended the address.

Top photos courtesy of MDDI

