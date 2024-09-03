Back

'Hong Kong taxi' in S'pore gets 'Taxi' decal modified to not break law here

Vintage and cool.

Belmont Lay | September 03, 2024, 09:33 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A red Toyota Corolla 1.3, refurbished to resemble a Hong Kong taxi, was spotted in and around Singapore.

Photos of "Hong Kong taxi" in Singapore

Photos of the vehicle, which is a similar model as the original Hong Kong taxi, made the rounds online in August 2024.

via Jack Jagger

The car sported the classic vehicle licence plates.

via Johnny Wong

via Johnny Wong

Modification works illegal

However, the modification works carried out on the vehicle are illegal.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told Mothership it issued the vehicle owner a warning, and he has removed the taxi signs from the car.

LTA explained that under rule 126A(1) of the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Construction and Use) Rules, a motor vehicle which is not a taxi must not install or display any signs suggesting that the motor vehicle is a taxi.

The rule restricts the use of words like "taxi", "cab", "for hire", as well as pictures which suggest the vehicle is available to pick up passengers along the road or from a taxi stand.

Sequence of events

On Aug. 14, an LTA enforcement notice was found tucked under the windscreen wiper of the car manufactured in 1982, The Straits Times (STreported.

Photos of the warning issued by LTA were originally shared online by Jack Yong, 29, the car owner.

LTA's warning said the car was a “private vehicle displaying a ‘taxi’ sign” and had to undergo an inspection at an authorised centre by noon on Aug. 17.

A video posted on Aug. 15 showed the letter “i” removed from the English word for taxi.

A Chinese character was also modified so the words still sound like "taxi" in Mandarin.

Original decal. Photo via Johnny Wong.

Decal modified. Photo via Johnny Wong.

In another Facebook post on Aug. 17, Yong said he had driven the car three times on Aug. 5, 8, and 9 after it was refurbished, and before receiving the LTA enforcement notice.

The car was inspected on Aug. 15 and it passed the inspection.

History of car

Yong told ST he spent one year refurbishing the car only for it to become "meaningless" after the decal was modified.

He said he bought the second-hand car from a relative of its previous owner for a five-figure sum in April 2023.

The decals were applied to his car in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Yong told ST he is considering exporting it to Malaysia as a collectible.

He wants to keep some of the taxi-related props in the car and has submitted an appeal to the authorities to do so.

Penalties

Those who modify their vehicles to look like taxis could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$5,000, or both on the first offence, LTA said.

Related story

Top photos Jack Jagger via & Johnny Wong

Dead & bloodied cat appeared at Jurong West void deck, suspected to have fallen from height

SPCA could not confirm the cause of death.

September 03, 2024, 12:58 PM

Conan Gray tries titbits in S'pore, loves Mamee & Cheezels

Nom.

September 03, 2024, 12:55 PM

Woman, 21, & man, 25, arrested in S'pore for alleged involvement in 8-month-old son's death

They will be charged on Sep. 3.

September 03, 2024, 12:23 PM

Alkaff Lake at new Bidadari Park not just aesthetic, can hold 40,000m3 of stormwater to prevent flooding

Water levels in the lake can rise to 4m during heavy rainfall.

September 03, 2024, 11:31 AM

New Bidadari Park inspired by Hundred Acre Wood has scenic lake, birdwatching spots & heritage trail

A new park to explore.

September 03, 2024, 11:30 AM

S'pore requires 'digital licence plate' for all unmanned aircraft above 250g from Dec. 1, 2025

Take note.

September 03, 2024, 11:25 AM

S$200-S$400 cost-of-living special payment credited for some S'poreans on Sep. 3, 2024

An OCBC customer has received the payment.

September 03, 2024, 11:06 AM

S'pore appreciates UN Secretary-General Guterres's commitment to international law: PM Wong

The UN secretary-general's visit also includes a call on President Tharman and a meeting with SM Lee.

September 03, 2024, 09:54 AM

14 Cathay Pacific flights in & out of S'pore cancelled after Hong Kong grounds Airbus fleet for engine failure

The airline apologised to customers and urged them to check the website for updates.

September 03, 2024, 09:28 AM

S'pore man claims company refuses to return S$5,000 transferred by mistake in 2022, police investigating

He transferred the money 21 months ago in November 2022.

September 03, 2024, 02:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.