Popular Japanese beef katsu restaurant with long queues in Japan opening at Raffles City from Sep. 7

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, a popular beef katsu chain from Japan, is opening its first Singapore outlet at Raffles City.

The restaurant is known for its deep-fried beef cutlet, which is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

With over 70 outlets worldwide, the eatery has seen long queues in Japan.

High-quality meat

Kyoto Katsugyu serves lean cuts of beef, deep-fried at high temperatures to achieve a medium-rare finish.

The cuts can also be grilled on a hotplate to cook them beyond medium-rare.

The menu features a variety of cuts, including:

Sirloin

Chuck

Tenderloin

Tongue

Wagyu

The beef is coated in a koromo batter, which is a blended mixture of breadcrumbs, flour, and egg wash.

Here's what we tried:

Sirloin and tenderloin gyukatsu zen (S$29++)

Yasai tempura zen (S$25++)

Sirloin and beef tongue gyukatsu zen (S$32++)

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu

Location: 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-63/64 Raffles City Shopping Centre, S179103

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu.

Top images via Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu.