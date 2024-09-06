Popular Japanese beef katsu restaurant with long queues in Japan opening at Raffles City from Sep. 7

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, a popular beef katsu chain from Japan, is opening its first Singapore outlet at Raffles City.
The restaurant is known for its deep-fried beef cutlet, which is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
With over 70 outlets worldwide, the eatery has seen long queues in Japan.
High-quality meat
Kyoto Katsugyu serves lean cuts of beef, deep-fried at high temperatures to achieve a medium-rare finish.
The cuts can also be grilled on a hotplate to cook them beyond medium-rare.
The menu features a variety of cuts, including:
- Sirloin
- Chuck
- Tenderloin
- Tongue
- Wagyu
The beef is coated in a koromo batter, which is a blended mixture of breadcrumbs, flour, and egg wash.
Here's what we tried:
Sirloin and tenderloin gyukatsu zen (S$29++)
Yasai tempura zen (S$25++)
Sirloin and beef tongue gyukatsu zen (S$32++)
Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu
Location: 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-63/64 Raffles City Shopping Centre, S179103
Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
This was a media preview at Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu.
Top images via Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu.
