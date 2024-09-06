Back

Popular Japanese beef katsu restaurant with long queues in Japan opening at Raffles City from Sep. 7

Yum.

Charlize Kon | September 06, 2024, 07:28 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, a popular beef katsu chain from Japan, is opening its first Singapore outlet at Raffles City.

@mothership.nova Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu 📍: 252 North Bridge Rd, B1-63/64, Raffles City, S179103 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm 🍴: Sirloin & tenderloin gyukatsu zen S$29 Yasai tempura zen S$25 Sirloin & beef tongue gyukatsu zen S$32 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #whattoeat #katsu #japan #japanese #foodtok #kyoto #cityhall #foodfestontiktok #sgnews ♬ Bed Chem - Sabrina Carpenter

The restaurant is known for its deep-fried beef cutlet, which is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

With over 70 outlets worldwide, the eatery has seen long queues in Japan.

High-quality meat

Kyoto Katsugyu serves lean cuts of beef, deep-fried at high temperatures to achieve a medium-rare finish.

The cuts can also be grilled on a hotplate to cook them beyond medium-rare.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The menu features a variety of cuts, including:

  • Sirloin

  • Chuck

  • Tenderloin

  • Tongue

  • Wagyu

Gyukatsu meat Photo courtesy of Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu.

The beef is coated in a koromo batter, which is a blended mixture of breadcrumbs, flour, and egg wash.

Here's what we tried:

Sirloin and tenderloin gyukatsu zen (S$29++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Yasai tempura zen (S$25++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sirloin and beef tongue gyukatsu zen (S$32++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu

Location: 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-63/64 Raffles City Shopping Centre, S179103

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu.

Top images via Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

7 people arrested & detained over plot to attack Pope Francis in Indonesia

He is now safely in Papua New Guinea.

September 06, 2024, 07:05 PM

SAF officers to get more bonuses, CPF contributions after review

More financial assurance for officers.

September 06, 2024, 06:16 PM

Free-flow curry at new Hainanese-style curry rice eatery in Rivervale Plaza

Zhup.

September 06, 2024, 06:13 PM

Man, 66, found dead at foot of Blk 279 Yishun St 22

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

September 06, 2024, 05:58 PM

Dennis Chew, 51, gets Edusave certificate after 2 years in Ngee Ann Poly

Lifelong learning for all.

September 06, 2024, 05:55 PM

Man who opened Asiana Airlines plane door mid-flight ordered to pay S$683,400 to airline

The incident resulted in at least 12 passengers being sent to hospital for breathing difficulties.

September 06, 2024, 05:40 PM

Leaked diplomatic note shows China warning M'sia to stop economic activities in Sarawak waters

Weeks after the note was issued, Anwar said "we have no problems with China."

September 06, 2024, 05:01 PM

Jurong Lake Gardens Mid-Autumn Lights by the Lake Festival happening from Sep. 8 to 22, 2024

Something to do in the west.

September 06, 2024, 04:24 PM

S$1.1 million raised by S'pore public presented to UNICEF for Gaza

A total of S$2.1 million was raised as part of the charity's Ramadan special fundraiser in March 2024.

September 06, 2024, 03:37 PM

High-profile undertaker Roland Tay, 77, to pay S$529,321 in tax-related offences & fined S$12,000

He is paying what he owes the taxman in instalments over 1.5 years.

September 06, 2024, 02:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.