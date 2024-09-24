Back

Dog & frog graffiti on Coleman Bridge in Clarke Quay cleaned up

They were etched on the bridge.

Winnie Li | September 24, 2024, 10:09 AM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has removed the dog and frog graffiti etched on Coleman Bridge near Old Hill Street Police Station in Clarke Quay.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the graffiti was spotted by a passer-by who said "the authorities could do something about it".

A video he took showed that the site where the graffiti was painted was located at the riverside of Singapore River, where many individuals would stop by to enjoy the view.

Bridge bears historical significance

A Shin Min reporter who visited the bridge confirmed that the graffiti had been cleared, though he could still spot traces of it upon closer inspection.

An employee of a company nearby told Shin Min that while she passed by the bridge on her way to and off work every day, she never noticed the graffiti.

However, she said that if the graffiti were really there, they might affect the impression tourists in Singapore.

"Additionally, as this bridge has historical significance, vandalising this bridge is the same as vandalising a cultural relic," the employee added.

Originally built in 1840

According to the National Library Board (NLB), the first Coleman Bridge was built 184 years ago in 1840.

It is named after the designer of the bridge, George D. Coleman, who was also the first government superintendent of public works and served in Singapore as a surveyor, planner, and architect.

The bridge started off as a brick structure consisting of nine arches before it was replaced in 1865 by a timber bridge, known as the second bridge.

The third bridge, featuring three lanes, was constructed in 1886 to meet increased traffic between the north and south of town.

The latest and biggest Coleman Bridge was completed in 1990, which retained various architectural and decorative features of the 1886 iron bridge, such as the ornate columns, lamp posts, railing, and arched support.

