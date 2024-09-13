Gong Yuan Ma La Tang does Honkai: Star Rail collab at Funan & Suntec City outlets till Oct. 9, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Gong Yuan Ma La Tang is collaborating with the space fantasy combat game Honkai: Star Rail till Oct. 9, 2024.

This collaboration introduces a new soup base and exclusive merchandise available at all their outlets.

The partnership is highlighted at two outlets: Suntec City B1 and Funan Mall.

These outlets feature game characters such as Jiaoqiu and Feixiao.

Check out the decor at Suntec City:

New Szechuan pepper soup

The new soup base is lighter than the traditional ma la tang, offering a flavour profile that is less numbing and spicy.

Galactic spice quest

Customers can collect exclusive freebies in several ways:

Diners can get a free character card with every meal.

One can also get a free postcard when they flash their HSR game account during payment.

Getfree stickers when you post photos at the themed outlets with the hashtag #HSRxGongYuan.

During the collaboration period, a limited-edition disposable table mat featuring chibi characters will be provided with each purchase, while stock lasts.

This was a media preview at Gong Yuan Ma La Tang.

Top photos via Charlize Kon and Fasiha Nazren.