Gong Yuan Ma La Tang does Honkai: Star Rail collab at Funan & Suntec City outlets till Oct. 9, 2024

Spicy.

Charlize Kon | September 13, 2024, 12:18 PM

Events

Gong Yuan Ma La Tang is collaborating with the space fantasy combat game Honkai: Star Rail till Oct. 9, 2024.

@mothership.nova Gong Yuan Mala Tang x Honkai: Star Trail 📍: Funan Mall & Suntec City outlets 📅: Till Oct. 10, 2024 🎁: Free character card with every purchased meal Flash your HSR game account during payment to receive a postcard Free stickers when you post photos at the themed outlets with the hashtag #HSRxGongYuan #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #foodtok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #mala #gongyuanmalatang #honkai #honkaistarrail #anime #sunteccity #funan #whattodo #whattoplay #malatang ♬ WHITE NIGHT - Jake Miller & HOYO-MiX

This collaboration introduces a new soup base and exclusive merchandise available at all their outlets.

The partnership is highlighted at two outlets: Suntec City B1 and Funan Mall.

These outlets feature game characters such as Jiaoqiu and Feixiao.

Check out the decor at Suntec City:

Honkai Star Rail GYMLT interior Photo by Charlize Kon.

Honkai Star Rail GYMLT interior Photo by Charlize Kon.

Honkai Star Rail GYMLT interior Photo by Charlize Kon.

New Szechuan pepper soup

The new soup base is lighter than the traditional ma la tang, offering a flavour profile that is less numbing and spicy.

Szechuan pepper soup Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Galactic spice quest

Customers can collect exclusive freebies in several ways:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gong Yuan Ma La Tang 宫源麻辣烫 (@gongyuansg)

Diners can get a free character card with every meal.

One can also get a free postcard when they flash their HSR game account during payment.

Getfree stickers when you post photos at the themed outlets with the hashtag #HSRxGongYuan.

Honkai: Star Rail freebies Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

During the collaboration period, a limited-edition disposable table mat featuring chibi characters will be provided with each purchase, while stock lasts.

This was a media preview at Gong Yuan Ma La Tang.

Top photos via Charlize Kon and Fasiha Nazren.

