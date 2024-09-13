Gong Yuan Ma La Tang does Honkai: Star Rail collab at Funan & Suntec City outlets till Oct. 9, 2024

Gong Yuan Ma La Tang is collaborating with the space fantasy combat game Honkai: Star Rail till Oct. 9, 2024.
@mothership.nova Gong Yuan Mala Tang x Honkai: Star Trail 📍: Funan Mall & Suntec City outlets 📅: Till Oct. 10, 2024 🎁: Free character card with every purchased meal Flash your HSR game account during payment to receive a postcard Free stickers when you post photos at the themed outlets with the hashtag #HSRxGongYuan #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #foodtok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #mala #gongyuanmalatang #honkai #honkaistarrail #anime #sunteccity #funan #whattodo #whattoplay #malatang ♬ WHITE NIGHT - Jake Miller & HOYO-MiX
This collaboration introduces a new soup base and exclusive merchandise available at all their outlets.
The partnership is highlighted at two outlets: Suntec City B1 and Funan Mall.
These outlets feature game characters such as Jiaoqiu and Feixiao.
Check out the decor at Suntec City:
New Szechuan pepper soup
The new soup base is lighter than the traditional ma la tang, offering a flavour profile that is less numbing and spicy.
Galactic spice quest
Customers can collect exclusive freebies in several ways:
Diners can get a free character card with every meal.
One can also get a free postcard when they flash their HSR game account during payment.
Getfree stickers when you post photos at the themed outlets with the hashtag #HSRxGongYuan.
During the collaboration period, a limited-edition disposable table mat featuring chibi characters will be provided with each purchase, while stock lasts.
This was a media preview at Gong Yuan Ma La Tang.
Top photos via Charlize Kon and Fasiha Nazren.
