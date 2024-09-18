SFA recalls Gold Plum Vinegar after detecting undeclared sulphur dioxide

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected sulphur dioxide in Gold Plum Vinegar imported from China by Goy Chiap Hin Pte Ltd, which was not declared on the food packaging label, according to a press release on Sep. 18.

The implicated product is a 550ml bottle called "Gold Plum Vinegar".

It has a best-before date of Jun. 30, 2027.

As sulphur dioxide is an allergen, SFA has directed the importer, Goy Chiap Hin Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated products. The recall is ongoing.

"Presence of excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food could result in allergenic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphites, with symptoms such as hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea, and vomiting," SFA said.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

SFA added:

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, should not consume them. Those who are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites and have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health."

What is Sulphur Dioxide?

Sulphur Dioxide is sometimes used in food and drinks as a preservative and antioxidant.

It is relatively harmless to healthy persons at recommended concentrations but can be dangerous to subjects sensitive to sulphites.

