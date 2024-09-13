Back

M'sian police arrest 171 people on suspicion of abusing over 400 children

Those rescued were aged between one to 17.

Tan Min-Wei | September 13, 2024, 12:32 AM

On Sep. 11, 2024, Malaysian police arrested 171 people linked to 20 welfare homes, who are suspected of having physically and sexually abused 402 children and teenagers.

Conglomerate

According to the BBC, and Reuters, the arrested adults included Islamic religious teachers and caretakers, as well as other staff of charity homes.

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said that the charity homes were run by Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB), according to preliminary investigations.

GISB has previously been linked to the Al-Arqam religious sect, which has been banned in Malaysia since 1994, according to the Rakyat Post.

While GISB has acknowledged the link, they now consider themselves a "Islamic conglomerate", and operate a number of businesses, such as supermarkets, catering, medical services, and food production.

They also operate in 20 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom

The company is perhaps best known for setting up "The Obedient Wives Club", which urged women to do more to satisfy their husbands' carnal desires, suggesting that if they did so, their husbands "would not stray".

Raided 20 homes

On Sep. 11, GISB denied the allegations of sexual abuse.

It also said that it did not manage the charity homes, and that it was not "in its policy" to plan and carry out actions that were "against Islamic and national laws".

The BBC reports that Malaysian police raided 20 homes in the states of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

They rescued 402 children and teenagers, the oldest being 17 and the youngest aged one.

A number of the children were apparently placed in the homes by their parents, some of whom worked for GISB, so they could undergo religious education.

The children were said to have been both physically and sexually abused, with some allegedly being made to perform indecent acts on other children.

Some of the children were also "punished using heated metal objects", as well as being denied medical treatment.

Earlier investigation

The raids and investigation of GISB run homes are linked to an earlier investigation into whether the firm was exploiting children for fundraising activities.

GISB was accused of having set up welfare homes in order to collect donations.

In addition, the company was accused not contributing to Malaysia's Employees' Provident Fund, not paying salaries, and punishing members for committing minor offences.

According to the New Straits Times, a number of police reports had been lodged against GISB, for offences that included deviant religious teachings.

Top image via Google Maps

