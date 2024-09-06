Giant supermarket at Toa Payoh Lor 4 closing down in Sep. 2024

Supermarket chain Giant will close down its Toa Payoh Lorong 4 store in September 2024.

This marks the ninth closure in 2024 alone, The Straits Times reported.

Giant has closed its hypermarket in Sembawang Shopping Centre.

Three supermarkets in Bishan, Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Panjang have also shuttered.

Four smaller “Express” stores in Nanyang Technological University, Pasir Ris, Redhill and Punggol have shut as well.

This latest closure will leave Giant with 45 outlets in Singapore.

A store in Tengah opened in 2024.

Background

Giant's parent company, DFI Retail Group, exited the Malaysian grocery market in March 2023.

It sold its stake in GCH Retail, which runs the Giant, Mercato and Giant Mini chains there.

All Giant supermarkets in Indonesia were closed in 2021 after the retail group PT Hero Supermarket's revenue dropped 34 per cent year on year.

DFI is a majority shareholder of PT Hero Supermarket

In April 2024, Business Times reported that the 9,731 sq ft retail unit occupied by Giant in Toa Payoh was up for sale at a guide price of S$16.5 million.

ST attributed Giant's cessation of operations in Toa Payoh as part of a trend stemming from stiff competition from online retailers and other grocery stores.

Employees at Toa Payoh's Giant will be transferred to Cold Storage outlets, which DFI also owns.

