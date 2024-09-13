Back

Mega-sized Oreo & cup noodles at Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra

Big wins.

Charlize Kon | September 13, 2024, 11:55 AM

Events

If you're looking for snacks, there are some huge ones at Jurong Point's FairPrice Xtra.

The store now offers mega-sized Oreo cookies and instant cup noodles.

Giant Oreo sandwich biscuit (S$49.90)

The mega-sized Oreo box is about half the height of an average person.

Giant oreo jurong point fairprice Photo by Charlize Kon.

Each giant box of Oreos comes with seven packs of original-flavoured Oreos and seven packs of strawberry-flavoured Oreos.

Each packet weighs approximately 97g, slightly less than the standard 120g roll of Oreos.

Original oreo roll Photo by Charlize Kon.

Kangshifu assorted bowl noodles (S$31.50)

Huge braised beef cup noodles jurong point fairprice Photo by Charlize Kon.

It comes in a large package containing 12 individual cups.

The assortment features four flavours: pepper beef, braised beef, spicy beef, and tomato egg beef.

Assortment of cup noodles Photo by Charlize Kon.

FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, 03-01, S648331

Operating hours: 24 hours, daily

Top images via Charlize Kon.

