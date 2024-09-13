Mega-sized Oreo & cup noodles at Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra

If you're looking for snacks, there are some huge ones at Jurong Point's FairPrice Xtra.

The store now offers mega-sized Oreo cookies and instant cup noodles.

Giant Oreo sandwich biscuit (S$49.90)

The mega-sized Oreo box is about half the height of an average person.

Each giant box of Oreos comes with seven packs of original-flavoured Oreos and seven packs of strawberry-flavoured Oreos.

Each packet weighs approximately 97g, slightly less than the standard 120g roll of Oreos.

Kangshifu assorted bowl noodles (S$31.50)

It comes in a large package containing 12 individual cups.

The assortment features four flavours: pepper beef, braised beef, spicy beef, and tomato egg beef.

FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, 03-01, S648331

Operating hours: 24 hours, daily

Top images via Charlize Kon.