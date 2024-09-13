Mega-sized Oreo & cup noodles at Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra

If you're looking for snacks, there are some huge ones at Jurong Point's FairPrice Xtra.
The store now offers mega-sized Oreo cookies and instant cup noodles.
@mothership.nova Giant Oreo and cup noodles 📍: FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point, 63 Jurong West Central 3, 03-01, S648331 ⏰: 24/7 💰: Giant Oreo sandwich biscuit S$49.90 Kangshifu assorted bowl noodle S$31.50 #tiktoksg #singapore #jurong #jurongpoint #oreo #noodles #instant #giant #foodtok #foodfestontiktok ♬ พี่ชอบหนูที่สุดเลย (Speed Up) - PONCHET
Giant Oreo sandwich biscuit (S$49.90)
The mega-sized Oreo box is about half the height of an average person.
Each giant box of Oreos comes with seven packs of original-flavoured Oreos and seven packs of strawberry-flavoured Oreos.
Each packet weighs approximately 97g, slightly less than the standard 120g roll of Oreos.
Kangshifu assorted bowl noodles (S$31.50)
It comes in a large package containing 12 individual cups.
The assortment features four flavours: pepper beef, braised beef, spicy beef, and tomato egg beef.
FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point
Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, 03-01, S648331
Operating hours: 24 hours, daily
Top images via Charlize Kon.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.