GetGo car hit wall after hood suddenly opened while entering KPE tunnel on right-most lane

The car behind managed to slow down in time.

Belmont Lay | September 05, 2024, 02:50 PM

A rental GetGo car was travelling towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel in the direction of the city when it crashed into the wall.

This was after the hood of the car's bonnet suddenly flipped open, and presumably blocked the view of the driver.

Footage of the incident, which occurred on Sep.1 at around 8:30pm, was shared online.

What video showed

The video was captured on the dashboard camera of a fellow road user travelling behind the GetGo car, a Ssangyong Tivoli.

The moment the car entered the tunnel, its hood could be seen opening up and remaining in that upright position.

The brake lights of the GetGo car came on quickly and intermittently, as it appeared the driver's view was blocked while tapping the brake to try to stop the vehicle.

Within a few seconds, the GetGo car decelerated and veered right, hitting the tunnel wall.

The driver behind the GetGo car was able to slow down before overtaking from the left.

GetGo response

In response to Mothership's queries, a GetGo spokesperson said it is aware of the incident and had "conducted a thorough investigation".

"Based on our findings after the inspection, we would like to share that there were no faults with the vehicle," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson clarified that GetGo's workshop partner assessed the vehicle after the accident and "confirmed that there were no issues with the front bonnet and bonnet latch".

The SsangYong Tivoli has a manual front bonnet latch, it was explained.

"This means that drivers will need to trigger the ejection from inside the vehicle and press up on the front bonnet’s latch in order to open the hood," the spokesperson said.

"There are many scenarios where the ejection may be unintentionally triggered, leaving the front bonnet partially opened. Combined with external factors such as wind speed and air pressure, this has the potential to cause the bonnet to open during driving."

"We are thankful that no injuries were sustained during this unfortunate incident."

The extent of the vehicle's damaged was not disclosed.

Collision damage waiver (CDW)

The insurance excess, which is the amount the driver has to pay out of pocket in the event of an accident while using a GetGo car, is between S$3,300 and S$16,500, depending on the cause of the accident, the experience of the driver, and the type of vehicle used.

The insurance excess is halved if the driver opts for collision damage waiver (CDW), which is an additional insurance coverage that reduces the insurance excess in the event of an accident.

GetGo drivers who opt for CDW will be charged an additional 5 per cent of their total booking charge.

