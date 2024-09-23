Back

German man, 36, charged after allegedly biting & pulling woman by her crotch & jaw at Katong condo

He also allegedly kicked and punched the woman.

Khine Zin Htet | September 23, 2024, 04:48 PM

Events

A 36-year-old German national allegedly assaulted a woman at a condominium in the Katong area, including allegedly picking her up by her crotch and jaw to throw her, as well as biting her finger.

Bonkatz Philipp is alleged to have committed the offences between January and March this year.

He was charged on Sep. 9 with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of wrongful confinement.

Picked woman up by crotch and jaw

On Jan. 12, 2024 at about 11am, Philipp allegedly kicked and punched the victim multiple times at various parts of the body, according to charge sheets seen by Mothership.

On another occasion on Mar. 2 at around 3am, he allegedly pushed and kicked the woman again.

This also includes pulling her hair and picking her up by the crotch and jaw before throwing her on the ground.

On the same day, he also allegedly bit the victim's last finger on her left hand, resulting in a fracture.

He then allegedly locked her out on the balcony of the condo as well.

Intends to contest charges

Philipp is out on S$15,000 bail and intends to contest the charges, The Straits Times reported.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, he can face imprisonment for up to three years, or a fine up to S$5,000, or both.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, and can also be fined or caned.

For wrongful confinement, he can be jailed for up to three years, fine or both.

Top photo via Google Maps

