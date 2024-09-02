Back

Srisun Express giving 3 free pratas to each Man U fan after 3-0 loss to Liverpool

3 kosong.

Belmont Lay | September 02, 2024, 11:31 AM

Srisun Express is giving away three pieces of plain prata to each Manchester United fan.

This was after Manchester United lost 0-3 to Liverpool at home at Old Trafford on Sep. 2 (Singapore time).

Srisun Express shared about the free prata promotion in a Facebook post:

The post read: "3 free prata for all Manchester United fans."

The offer is available from 8am to 11pm on Monday.

Srisun Express currently has six outlets at Bishan, Serangoon Garden, Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Tampines, and Bukit Batok.

Gave away 7 prata to each fan previously

Previously, Srisun Express gave away 6,780 free pratas in a day to customers who showed up in Manchester United jerseys on Mar. 6, 2023 at any of its four shops then.

Each diner in a jersey was entitled to seven prata each, the catch being they had to wear the Man United jersey and not just bring it along.

This was after the Red Devils were routed 7-0 by Liverpool earlier that morning at Anfield.

It was Man U's worst defeat since 1931.

It was also the first time the chain eatery had come up with such a promotion of giving away free prata kosong following a Man United loss.

@mothershipsg glory glory prata kosong #sgnews #tiktoksg #manchesterunited ♬ Glory Glory Man. United - The World Red Army Featuring Jenny Bae

Srisun owners are Man U fans

Srisun’s owners are Manchester United supporters.

The offer then was to make up for a lousy result.

Srisun Express director Jayanthi Sundar said a lot of fans were likely sad about the loss, so the free pratas could "at least put a smile on their faces".

She told Mothership then: "We were quite prepared for about 10,000 to 12,000 pratas to be given away. We knew what the maximum was to give away, as we started the promo at about 12:30pm, and we knew over 12 hours what would happen."

