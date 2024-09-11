Back

Free breakfast bundles for PSLE students at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress outlets from Sep. 20-21

Each bundle is worth more than S$20, according to FairPrice Group.

Winnie Li | September 11, 2024, 11:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Is your child going to take the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) written examinations from Sep. 26 to Oct. 2?

If so, be sure to stop by selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores with your child between Sep. 20 and 21 to redeem a free breakfast bundle.

According to FairPrice's website, the bundle includes:

  • Brand's Essence of Chicken

  • Marigold UHT Low Fat milk

  • Nestle Koko Krunch

  • Milo UHT

  • FairPrice Fine Grain Wholemeal Bread

  • Ayam Brand Tuna Flakes in Olive Oil - Omega 3

  • FairPrice Less Sugar Nonya Kaya

  • Milo Energy Snack Bar

In a Sep. 11 press release, FairPrice Group added that each bundle is worth more than S$20.

Redemption details

FairPrice Group said there will be a total of 12,000 bundles up for redemption.

Students can redeem their bundle at 131 participating Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets from 2pm onwards on Sep. 20 by showing their student card or PSLE examination slip.

If you are a parent, you will need to bring your child along and ensure he or she has the documents above on hand for verification.

Image via FairPrice Group

Redemptions are limited to one bundle per student and on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can find the participating outlets here.

Top image via FairPrice Group

M'sia Airlines flight to Bali turns back to KL shortly after taking off

What caused the plane to turn back has not been confirmed.

September 11, 2024, 10:28 PM

M'sia woman, 40, attacked by romp of otters while jogging in Sabah

She said she did not know why she was attacked as she did not provoke them.

September 11, 2024, 09:46 PM

Pope Francis' visit will showcase S’pore’s unique brand of multiculturalism & diversity: Edwin Tong

Tong noted the theme of the papal visit, "Unity and Hope", calling it "apt and timely" for Singapore.

September 11, 2024, 07:59 PM

S'pore PHV driver of 8 years says earnings stable over the years, based on how much work one puts in

Hustle.

September 11, 2024, 07:10 PM

6 Chinese nationals & 1 S'porean charged for illegal cyber activities, more than S$540,000 in cash seized

All the men have been remanded in custody.

September 11, 2024, 06:48 PM

Thailand zoo's super cute baby hippo 'Moo Deng' to be on pants & shirt merch

Fans can now be a walking "Moo Deng" meme.

September 11, 2024, 04:46 PM

Hundreds brave gloomy weather to welcome Pope Francis outside Changi Airport

Pope Francis will be in Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13.

September 11, 2024, 04:25 PM

Pope Francis is in S'pore for 3 days. Here are the places he'll be visiting.

Blessed.

September 11, 2024, 03:23 PM

Pope Francis has landed at Changi Airport at 2:51pm on Sep. 11

He's here.

September 11, 2024, 02:56 PM

S'pore pet businesses caught abusing animals required by law to close down for up to 12 months

Pet owners who abuse their pets may also be temporarily banned from keeping animals.

September 11, 2024, 02:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.