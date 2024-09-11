Free breakfast bundles for PSLE students at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress outlets from Sep. 20-21

Is your child going to take the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) written examinations from Sep. 26 to Oct. 2?

If so, be sure to stop by selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores with your child between Sep. 20 and 21 to redeem a free breakfast bundle.

According to FairPrice's website, the bundle includes:

Brand's Essence of Chicken

Marigold UHT Low Fat milk

Nestle Koko Krunch

Milo UHT

FairPrice Fine Grain Wholemeal Bread

Ayam Brand Tuna Flakes in Olive Oil - Omega 3

FairPrice Less Sugar Nonya Kaya

Milo Energy Snack Bar

In a Sep. 11 press release, FairPrice Group added that each bundle is worth more than S$20.

Redemption details

FairPrice Group said there will be a total of 12,000 bundles up for redemption.

Students can redeem their bundle at 131 participating Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets from 2pm onwards on Sep. 20 by showing their student card or PSLE examination slip.

If you are a parent, you will need to bring your child along and ensure he or she has the documents above on hand for verification.

Redemptions are limited to one bundle per student and on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can find the participating outlets here.

Top image via FairPrice Group